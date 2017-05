Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Under-fire French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Sunday gave a defiant 28-minute speech to a rally of thousands of supporters in Paris in which he did not say whether he would continue his campaign or not.

He made the speech after a week of high-profile desertions from his campaign, and as senior officials of his The Republicans party discussed how to replace him.

