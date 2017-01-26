* French presidential frontrunner snared in "Penelope-gate"
* Focus on 600,000 euros paid to candidate's wife
* One of many sleaze charges in French political history
By Brian Love
PARIS, Jan 26 The latest surprise in France's
presidential election campaign - allegations that the spouse of
frontrunner Francois Fillon was paid well for work she did not
do - is in a sense all too familiar.
Accusations of financial impropriety have a long history in
France, where both the president and prime minister who ruled in
the mid-1990s, Jacques Chirac and Alain Juppe, were found guilty
of misusing public funds.
They were convicted, Juppe in 2004 and Chirac in 2011 after
retiring, of misusing public money to keep political allies on
the payroll of Paris City Hall for jobs they did not do.
In the present scandal, financial prosecutors have opened an
inquiry into suspected misuse of public funds after a press
report that Fillon's British-born wife, Penelope, received hefty
salaries for employment under Fillon as a legislator and later
under his replacement in that role.
The satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine said it had found
scarcely any sign that she had actually done any work in these
jobs or in a subsequent one as a literary reviewer for a
cultural journal.
Fillon, 62, a right-wing former prime minister, rejected the
report, saying it showed "contempt and misogyny", and adding:
"I see the stink bomb season has started."
Many of the numerous cases of sleaze woven into the
historical landscape of Europe's second-largest economy are more
often about influence-peddling and political cronyism than
outright personal enrichment.
Things have also changed with reforms aimed at ensuring
greater accountability and transparency, including under the
tenure of current President Francois Hollande, who oversaw the
creation of an independent authority to vet the integrity of
financial declarations of ministers.
But nepotism is quite legal and widespread in, for instance,
the National Assembly, the French parliament.
Rene Dosiere, a parliamentarian who tracks abuses of public
money, said 92 members of parliament were known to have family
members on the payroll.
MISCONDUCT IN POWER RIFE
But abuses of one kind or other remain a part of political
life and not just for politicians and parties that have long
held positions of power.
Just last December, Jerome Cahuzac, a budget minister in
Hollande's government who led a crackdown on tax evasion, was
sentenced to three years in jail for hiding an offshore bank
account of his own.
The National Front party of far-right leader Marine Le Pen,
says it must win power to remove the "rotten" ways of the
political establishment, but even it is being investigated on
suspicion of improper financial conduct.
That judicial inquest concerns suspicions surrounding
payments for assistants to representatives of the National Front
in the European Parliament, including Le Pen's payments to her
partner and fellow National Front activist Louis Aliot.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy was dogged throughout his
2007-2012 term and afterward by a myriad of judicial inquiries
into suspect financing of his election campaigns, even after the
reform of funding rules.
Fillon now has to now clear his name - something he is not
used to doing.
After 30 years in politics, his closest shave with
accusations of financial abuse was limited to excessive use of a
government Falcon jet to go to his manor house about one and a
half hour's car ride west of Paris during his time as prime
minister from 2007 to 2012.
As Fillon's lawyer went to the financial prosecutor to clear
his name on Thursday, his campaign coordinator, Bruno
Retailleau, used an eerily familiar phrase to defend him.
The affair, which has rapidly been dubbed "Penelope-gate" in
the French press, is a saga that will soon vanish into thin air,
he said.
Employing an expression Chirac used in 2001 to brush off
accusations that he spent public money on holiday flights for
friends, Retailleau said of the Fillon controversy, in French:
"Cette affaire fera pschitt". ("This affair will go 'pschitt'")
Pschitt is an onomatopoeic word in French for the kind of
sound a firework makes when the fuse burns but it fails to
ignite.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Mark
Heinrich)