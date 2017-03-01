PARIS, March 1 Francois Fillon, the conservative
French presidential candidate whose campaign has been hit by a
legal investigation, postponed a planned visit to the annual
Paris farm fair at the last minute on Wednesday.
"The visit by Francois Fillon this morning to the
international agricultural salon has been postponed," said a
statement from Fillon's team, which gave no reason for the
postponement.
The annual Paris farm fair traditionally marks an obligatory
pit-stop for French presidential candidates, given the
importance of winning votes in France's rural communities.
Fillon's rating in opinion polls has fallen after French
authorities launched an inquiry into allegations that he paid
family members for fake parliamentary jobs. Fillon has denied
any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft)