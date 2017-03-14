PARIS, March 14 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was put under formal investigation on Tuesday morning over allegations of diversion of public funds and misappropriation of funds, Le Canard Enchaine weekly wrote on its Twitter page.

The weekly gave no further details. The prosecutor's office and Fillon's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. RTL radio also said Fillon had been put under formal investigation.

Fillon had initially been expected to see the judges on Wednesday and not Tuesday. (Reporting by Simon Carraud and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth)