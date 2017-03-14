PARIS, March 14 French presidential candidate
Francois Fillon was put under formal investigation on Tuesday
morning over allegations of diversion of public funds and
misappropriation of funds, Le Canard Enchaine weekly wrote on
its Twitter page.
The weekly gave no further details. The prosecutor's office
and Fillon's lawyer could not immediately be reached for
comment. RTL radio also said Fillon had been put under formal
investigation.
Fillon had initially been expected to see the judges on
Wednesday and not Tuesday.
(Reporting by Simon Carraud and Ingrid Melander; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)