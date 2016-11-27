PARIS Nov 27 Former prime minister Francois
Fillon pledged to unite his camp behind a project to carry out
deep reforms in France in a victory speech after winning the
conservative ticket for next year's presidential election.
"My approach has been understood: France can't bear its
decline. It wants truth and it wants action," Fillon told
supporters at his campaign headquarter.
"I will take up an unusual challenge for France: tell the
truth and completely change its software," he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)