PARIS Jan 29 A crowd of several thousand party supporters gave embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife a standing ovation as they arrived at his first major rally for this spring's vote.

The conservative former prime minister had seemed odds-on to win the presidency, until satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published a story this week that threw his campaign off track with allegations his wife was paid for fake jobs.

Fillon has denied any wrongdoing and his wife has not yet responded to the allegations.

Arriving together at the rally, Fillon and his wife -- who rarely attends political events -- were cheered by supporters and a visibly moved Penelope Fillon was handed a bouquet of flowers after being greeted by top party officials. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)