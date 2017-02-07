Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a ''fake job'' scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Sixty-five percent of French voters still want the French right-wing to replace Francois Fillon with another candidate, even though Fillon has the backing of most people from within his political camp, an opinion poll said on Tuesday.

The Harris Interactive poll said 65 percent of voters still believed the French mainstream right should choose a candidate other than Fillon, who has been hit by allegations of paying his wife unjustifiably large sums of money for work done for him.

The poll, however, added that 59 percent of those from the right-wing and centrist camps wanted Fillon to continue.

The poll was conducted online after Fillon on Feb. 6 vowed to fight on for the presidency in a speech in which he apologised to the French for his poor judgment in the past.

