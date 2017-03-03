Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Nimes, France March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS The campaign chief of embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon resigned on Friday, dealing another blow to the former prime minister who has seen party grandees quit his campaign one after the other in the past few days.

Patrick Stefanini will carry out his functions until the end of a rally of supporters to be held in Paris on Sunday, Fillon's team said in a statement. He will be replaced on Monday by Vincent Chriqui.

Fillon, who turns 63 on Saturday, this week promised to fight "to the end" despite a scandal over his wife's pay, which he learned this week could see him placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds later this month. He denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alison Williams)