BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 1 France's centre-right UDI party, which has about 30 MPs in the lower house of France's parliament, on Wednesday suspended its support for the presidential campaign of conservative Francois Fillon, the party president said.
The move follows news earlier on Wednesday that Fillon, a member of conservative party The Republicans, was to be put under formal investigation in an affair involving alleged misuse of taxpayer's money.
The UDI has been backing Fillon's campaign since his election as the candidate of the right and centre-right in November, even though its youth wing has defected to the camp of rival centrist Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million