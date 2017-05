Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope attend a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. Picture taken January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

PARIS Penelope Fillon, the wife of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, was being held for questioning in connection with allegations she did little work for payments she received as his assistant, news web site Mediapart reported on Wednesday.

The report was released by Mediapart reporter Michel Delean on Twitter.

Her lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

