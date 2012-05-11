PARIS May 11 Beyond movie star looks and
sunglasses, the woman who takes over as France's first lady next
Tuesday is fast making her mark as a feisty character who some
media outlets are already dubbing the Iron Lady.
Valerie Trierweiler, a Paris Match reporter, limited herself
for the past year to accompanying Francois Hollande on campaign
sorties, and looked mildly intimidated when the president-elect
lured her onstage for a kiss after his May 6 election victory.
Ever since, the 47-year-old has shown a much more assertive
streak, notably when she escorted an unwelcome politician out of
the door when he turned up at a victory celebration at Socialist
Hollande's Paris offices on Wednesday.
That sparked a flurry of headlines heralding the arrival of
a "Dame de Fer", though she bears little resemblance to the
original Iron Lady, the name given to Margaret Thatcher,
Britain's prime minister from 1979 to 1990.
The politician she sent packing was Julien Dray, a Socialist
who infuriated Hollande's campaign team days before the runoff
vote by throwing a party in a converted sex shop where guests
included the disgraced former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
Strauss-Kahn, a Socialist former finance minister, was the
favourite to become France's next president until his New York
arrest last May on sex assault charges, now dropped, that ended
his International Monetary Fund career and his political
ambitions.
Trierweiler also took to Twitter this week to tell
journalists to stop besieging the Paris apartment block where
she and Hollande live.
She has at times shown irritation with swarming camera crews
too, even on the night of Hollande's election win.
Trierweiler, who is not married to Hollande but has been his
partner for several years, hit the headlines again this week
when a well-known commentator was fired from a leading radio
station after posting an insulting Twitter message about her.
Le Figaro daily said Trierweiler told it she had in no way
sought the dismissal but that, on the contrary, she "took full
responsibility" for shunting Dray out of Hollande's offices.
Trierweiler has given a string of newspaper interviews in
recent days where she has stressed that she wants to remain a
working mother and has no intention of limiting herself solely
to the role of "second fiddle, first lady".
The twice-divorced mother of three teenagers she had before
she met Hollande will take over next Tuesday from Carla Bruni,
the singer and former supermodel who married outgoing president
Nicolas Sarkozy just months after he won power in May 2007.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Myra MacDonald)