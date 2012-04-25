* Sarkozy wants fiscal rule in constitution by end-2012

CERNAY, France, April 25 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that if re-elected he would call a referendum on adopting a budget-balancing "golden rule" if parliament votes against the measure.

Sarkozy, who is fighting an uphill battle for re-election in a May 6 runoff vote against Socialist Francois Hollande, said that if he wins a second term he would try to get the fiscal rule enshrined in the constitution by the end of the year.

"All the countries in Europe have committed to doing it," Sarkozy told a campaign rally in the northeastern town of Cernay. "If the Senate were to block the rule's adoption, then before the end of 2012 I would organise a referendum to ask the French people what they think."

Sarkozy pushed last year, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for euro zone nations to anchor deficit-reduction rules in their constitutions as a way to force future governments to stick to European fiscal targets.

Hollande opposes the measure, saying that he would instead push through a "super-law" that would have the same power to force governments to stick to deficit targets but would avoid tampering with the constitution.

Changing the constitution requires either a majority in each house of parliament and a super-majority in a Congress of both houses - something Sarkozy would struggle to reach in the left-controlled Senate - or approval in a national referendum.

Sarkozy had previously said he would only put the measure to parliament if he was sure of winning, and accused the Socialists of blocking the issue. Among his campaign proposals, he has said he would hold regular referendums on government policy.

Sarkozy is pledging to balance the budget in 2016, for the first time since 1974, while Hollande pledges to do so a year later. Economists see both targets as over-optimistic as they are based on growth estimates they see as too high.

The Socialist has said that if he wins he will renegotiate a fiscal discipline pact that France and 24 other EU countries signed in March and which calls on each country to adopt budget-balancing rules.