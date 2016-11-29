White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised the economic programme of French presidential contender Francois Fillon and said he hoped the conservative candidate's far-right rival Marine Le Pen would never become president.
Speaking at a foreign policy conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Schaeuble said Fillon's economic programme had "strong plausibility" and could help France reach its true potential.
"To be clear, I hope that Mrs. Le Pen never becomes president in France," he added.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.