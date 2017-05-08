French President elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux during his victory rally near the Louvre museum after results in the 2017 presidential election in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

PARIS French president-elect Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after his election win on Sunday, promising to visit Berlin soon, and discussed Brexit with British Prime Minister Theresa May, sources said.

Macron, who defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off election, had a 10-minute phone conversation with Merkel, telling her that he would travel to Berlin "very quickly," a source close to him said, describing it as a "very warm" exchange.

Macron also spoke later to British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his aides said.

Macron will be an important player in Britain's looming negotiations with the European Union on exiting the bloc.

A spokesman for the British prime minister said May had warmly congratulated him and told him she looked forward to working with him on a range of shared issues.

"The leaders briefly discussed Brexit and the prime minister reiterated that the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave," the spokesman said.

"The prime minister and president-elect Macron looked forward to meeting and holding discussions at the upcoming NATO and G7 summits," he said.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Adrian Croft)