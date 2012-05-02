Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, shakes hands with supporters from his car as he leaves the cemetery after a ceremony to pay tribute to Pierre Beregovoy, former Socialist Prime Minister and former mayor of Nevers, in... REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS If Socialist challenger Francois Hollande wins Sunday's French presidential election as expected, his government would include trusted old hands and as many women as men.

The lion's share of cabinet posts would go to Hollande's centre-left Socialist Party, with at most a few jobs reserved for Greens, Communists or other left-wing allies if they accept his programme, as in the last left-wing government in 1997-2002.

Hollande has dodged all questions about who would be prime minister, saying only that it must be a fellow Socialist close to him and with substantial parliamentary experience.

That makes the leader of the Socialist group in parliament, Jean-Marc Ayrault, 62, the favourite. His fluent German and contacts with the Berlin establishment would be useful as Hollande plans to renegotiate a European budget discipline pact inspired by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who backed conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy's re-election bid. <ID:L5E8FT1Q6>

Former finance minister Michel Sapin, 60, one of Hollande's oldest friends, and Socialist Party chief Martine Aubry, 61, who was number two in the last left-wing government, are also seen as possible contenders for the premiership.

Sapin has been a close friend since he and Hollande shared a dorm during military service in the 1970s and studied together at the elite ENA college. He is seen as most likely to return to the finance ministry, a post he held under the late President Francois Mitterrand in 1992-93.

There, he could work in tandem with Jerome Cahuzac, 59, head of the finance committee in parliament, a member of Hollande's economic team who might take the more junior position of budget minister.

Aubry, daughter of former European Commission President Jacques Delors, put in place the much-disputed 35-hour work week as social affairs minister in 2000. An LH2 poll this week showed she was left-wing voters' preference for premier, but her ties with Hollande are prickly and she scares financial markets. She may opt to stay leader of the Socialist Party.

The foreign ministry could go to party heavyweight Laurent Fabius, 65, prime minister in the mid-1980s under Mitterrand, or to Hollande's campaign manager Pierre Moscovici, 54, who was minister for European affairs in the previous Socialist-led government.

Fabius opposed the European Union's constitutional treaty in a 2005 referendum, helping ensure its defeat. But he has since softened his stance on Europe and is seen as an experienced international operator.

Manuel Valls, 49, media chief in Hollande's campaign team and on the right wing of the Socialist party, has long coveted the interior ministry, where he would take a firm line on law and order, often seen as a weak-spot of the left.

Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian, 64, president of the Brittany region, is virtually assured of the defence portfolio if the left wins, and has already held discreet contacts with London and Washington on military issues, insiders say.

The most powerful woman in an Hollande government could be Marisol Touraine, 53, widely expected to take on the sensitive labour and social affairs portfolio, in charge of employment and pension reforms. One alternative is Claude Bartolone, 60, the veteran local authority chief in one of the most explosive areas of social problems and ethnic diversity, Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Education, one of Hollande's priority areas, is seen going to Vincent Peillon, 51, a soft-spoken philosophy teacher and European Parliament member who wants to make French schools less elitist and less competitive.

NEW PAGE FOR WOMEN

Hollande's former partner, Segolene Royal, 58, who lost to Sarkozy in the 2007 election, has hinted she expects to become president of the lower house of parliament after June elections.

But to fulfil his pledge of a gender-balanced government, Hollande will need to draw on a younger generation of women from the long male-dominated Socialist Party.

Among those tipped for cabinet roles are Aurelie Filipetti, 38, a possible culture minister, and two campaign spokeswomen who embody ethnic diversity, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, 34, born in Morocco, and Fleur Pellerin, 38, born in South Korea. From the older generation, Hollande may call on former justice minister Elisabeth Guigou, 65, a specialist on European affairs.

The Green party has two female political heavyweights: first-round candidate and former judge Eva Joly, 68, and party leader Cecile Duflot, 37, who is close to Aubry.

"It is time to turn a new page in terms of equality between men and women," Hollande said at a women's rights conference in March. He has promised to create a ministry for women's rights.

A possible wild card is Anne Lauvergeon, 52, former head of French nuclear group Areva and a one-time Mitterrand adviser, who criticised Sarkozy's management of the nuclear industry during the campaign. Hollande recently doused talk of bringing her into government, prompting Lauvergeon to say she had "got the message".

NO CROSS-PARTISAN HIRING

Hollande has said he would definitely not copy Sarkozy by recruiting ministers from the opposite side of the political fence, nor bring back left-wingers who served under Sarkozy.

One of his long-time friends is among them: Jean-Pierre Jouyet, 58, a former French Treasury head who worked for Delors at the European Commission, but went to work for Sarkozy as Europe minister during France's stint as EU president in 2008.

While Jouyet is not expected to get a cabinet post, he may have an influential role in the president's Elysee Palace staff.

Eliminated hard left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has said he would not join a left-wing government. Whether his Communist and Left Party supporters get cabinet jobs may depend on the outcome of June parliamentary elections. One possible contender is Clementine Autain, 38, spokeswoman for Melenchon's Left Party.

If Hollande wins, his inauguration would take place about 10 days after the election in time for the new president to attend a summit of G8 leaders in the United States on May 18-19 followed by a NATO summit.

(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Paul Taylor)