PARIS May 17 Newly inaugurated centrist French
president Emmanuel Macron chose his government on Wednesday,
appointing a mix of political hues to the top jobs as part of
his promise to bridge the right-left divide.
Having already made conservative Edouard Philippe, a member
of The Republicans party, his prime minister earlier in the
week, Macron picked Bruno Le Maire a pro-European,
German-speaking rightist, also from The Republicans, as his
economy minister.
As interior minister, he picked Gerard Collomb, the mayor of
Lyon who was one of the first Socialists to be a vocal supporter
of Macron.
Jean-Yves Le Drian, outgoing Socialist defence minister and
a close friend of ex-President Francois Hollande, was named
foreign minister and minister for Europe.
Sylvie Goulard, a centrist EU lawmaker, was named defence
minister.
