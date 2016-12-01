PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday he would not seek a second term in next year's presidential election, a surprise move that clears the way for an alternative left-wing candidate.

Below are some highlights of his speech to the nation:

"Since May 2012, when I became president, I have sought with Jean-Marc Ayrault and Manuel Valls as prime ministers to put France back on its feet and make it fairer. As I speak, government finances have been shored up, our welfare system is back in the black, and the country's debt has been protected."

"I have also sought to place France on the frontline in the fight against climate change, and it's here in Paris that the historic agreement that bound the whole world was signed."

"But the major commitment I made to you was to bring down unemployment. With the government, I have thrown all my energy into it, I have taken all the risks, I have cut companies' taxes because it was the condition to create jobs."

"The results are coming. Later than I'd said, I accept, but they are there. Investment, consumption, construction is picking up again. And since the beginning of the year, unemployment is falling at last."

"Power, the exercise of power, the corridors of power, the rituals of power, have never made me lose perspective, either over myself or the situation, because I have to act. I am aware today of the risk that going down a route that would not gather sufficient support would entail, so I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election."

"In doing this I'm facing my responsibilities, but also calling for a collective response which involves all progressives who need to unite in these circumstances because what's at stake is not one man but the country's future. I do not want France to be exposed to risks which would cost it dear, and even threaten its unity, its cohesion, its social balance."

"As a Socialist, because that's my life's commitment, I cannot accept, I cannot resign myself, to a scattering of the left, to it breaking up, because that would take away all hope of winning against conservatism, and even worse, against extremism."

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Johnny Cotton, Marine Pennetier; Editing by Alison Williams)