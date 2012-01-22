* Hollande stresses left-wing credentials
* Says will fight til last breath against far-right
* Is favourite in polls three months from election
By Brian Love
PARIS, Jan 22 Socialist challenger
Francois Hollande, front-runner in the race to unseat French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, declared war on the world of finance
on Sunday in a keynote speech to 25,000 supporters three months
before the presidential election.
The address, attended by Socialist Party top-brass and some
showbiz celebrities, was more an exercise in presidential style
than substance.
Without announcing any new election proposals, the man who
hopes to unseat Sarkozy on May 6 did not mention his
conservative rival by name during a 90-minute speech designed to
burnish his image as a head of state in waiting, and confirm to
any doubters that he remained an unrepentant left-winger.
"In the battle ahead, my main adversary has no name, no face
and no party. He will never run as a candidate. He will never be
elected, but he rules inspire of all that. My adversary is the
world of finance," Hollande said to a standing ovation in a
packed conference hall on the northern outskirts of Paris.
Stock options would be banned, big bonus payouts strictly
limited and laws introduced to separate traditional retail bank
business from risky investment banking if voters made Hollande
the first Socialist president in 17 years, since the late
Francois Mitterrand.
Mitterrand, who ruled France for 14 years, won power in 1981
a decade after he became Socialist Party leader with a similar
tirade against what he then called the "power of finance,
finance that corrupts, finances that buys, flattens and ruins,
finance that rots through to the very conscience of man".
REGULATING FINANCIAL INDUSTRY
Hollande, a mainstream social democrat who is under pressure
from within his own camp to adopt a tougher tone, if not a lurch
to the left in policies, was addressing the first of a dozen big
political rallies being organised on the way into an ballot that
takes place in two rounds, with an opening vote on April 22 and
the runoff on May 6.
He is due to make a speech on Thursday that focuses more on
concrete policy proposals, many of which are already known.
Hollande said the economy had been left on the brink of
recession by the man whose presidential mandate was about to
expire and that, if elected, he would set about regulating the
financial industry, something that had not happened despite all
the promises by Sarkozy and G20 leaders after the global
financial crisis hit in 2007-08.
Hollande also lashed out at far-right leader Marine Le Pen,
who is third-placed in the opinion polls and so close to
second-placed Sarkozy in some of the most recent polls that
analysts believe an election surprise cannot be ruled out.
Her father Jean-Marie Le Pen shocked France and the wider
world in 2002 when he qualified for the presidential election
runoff by narrowly winning the second place at the expense of
Socialist Lionel Jospin.
"I still carry the scars," said Hollande. "I will fight to
the final breath to avert this danger."
A daily Ifop survey of voting intentions showed late last
week that Le Pen, who has sought to rebrand her anti-immigrant
party as the champion of the economically oppressed in an era of
economic crisis, snapping at his heels.
It showed Hollande in front with a first-round score of 27
percent, Sarkozy second on 23 percent and Le Pen on 21 percent.
Sarkozy has yet to declare but is widely expected to
announce around end-February that he is seeking re-election.