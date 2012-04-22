By Brian Love
| PARIS, April 22
PARIS, April 22 Francois Hollande, who topped
the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, promises
to spare France harsh, Greek-style austerity and to refocus
Europe on economic growth if he becomes the first Socialist
president since Francois Mitterrand.
Unlike Mitterrand, the 57-year-old who has never held
ministerial office says he has no intention of launching a
public spending blitz that was once synonymous with left-wing
rule, pledging instead to balance state finances while raising
taxes to finance his spending priorities.
Unlike Mitterrand, whose victory in 1981 seemed to many to
be nothing short of a revolution, with the state nationalising
banks and major corporations, Hollande has been anxious to
reassure investors, even while talking up policies such as a 75
percent tax rate for millionaires that appeal to the hard left.
"My final duty, and I know I'm being watched from beyond our
borders, is to put Europe back on the path of economic growth
and employment," Hollande said on Sunday after publication of
preliminary results from round one, maintaining him as favourite
in a May 6 runoff versus conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.
He received the news 500 km (300 miles) south of Paris, at
Tulle in the rural district of Correze where, as leader of the
local government, he has downgraded the cars used on official
business and scrapped free school buses to combat debt, but also
invested in free iPads for secondary school students.
In a contest that included a Communist-backed hard-leftist,
two Trotskyists and high-scoring hard-right leader Marine Le Pen
- who finished a strong third - Hollande stuck resolutely to a
mainstream left-of-centre manifesto, well short of the spending
binge and wave of nationalisations Mitterrand launched in 1981.
"This is a vote of confidence in the project I have
presented, to restore justice to our country, bring the world of
finance to heel, restore growth and employment, reduce our debt,
protect our industry, promote republican values and prepare the
future, notably in energy transition," said Hollande.
"Tonight I am the one who is best placed to become the next
president."
Hollande's battle plan commits France to eliminating its
state deficit by 2017 - a year later than Sarkozy's - while
raising taxes, primarily on the rich, to fund priority spending
programmes in areas like schooling and state-aided employment
scheme.
His strategy falls short of the mark for some economists,
who argue that deep public spending cuts and a rollback of the
state are needed to tackle high national debt, revive the
economy and make France more internationally competitive.
But Hollande contends that draconian Greek-style austerity,
without a parallel pro-growth plan, would be self-defeating by
reducing economic activity and hence state revenues, and so
defeating the deficit reduction it was meant to achieve.
Beyond economic policies that are central to this election,
Hollande's agenda is modern centre-left: he would legalise gay
marriage, adoption by same-sex couples and euthanasia under
strict conditions. He has said he has no intention of marrying
Valerie Trierweiler - just as he never married his previous
partner, Segolene Royal, the mother of his four children and the
losing Socialist candidate in the 2007 presidential election.
Hollande has billed himself as the "Mr Normal" the country
needs after five years of at times flashy, narcissistic
leadership that earned his conservative rival, incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy, the nickname "President Bling Bling".
The Socialist party leader used to go to work by scooter
until the demands of a near year-long election campaign and
security requirements got the better of his modest mode of
transport.
Hollande was best known abroad until recently as the partner
of Royal, from whom he separated after her unsuccessful campaign
against Sarkozy five years ago. His current partner Trierweiler
is a journalist who says she will keep working if Hollande wins
- to support her three children from a previous marriage.
GRAVITAS
Hollande's wit can be sharp. Even Bernadette Chirac, one of
his conservative opponents on the Correze district council and
wife of conservative former president Jacques Chirac, once
conceded: "He is very funny. He knows how to work a crowd, a
market, a fair, a local council."
His natural joviality has taken a backseat without vanishing
as he seeks to convey the gravitas of a statesman and overcome
what Sarkozy has tried to exploit as a weakness - his lack of
high political office.
Never a minister, he had until last year when the
spectacular fall from grace of Socialist grandee Dominique
Strauss-Kahn thrust Hollande into the frontrunner's spot among
his fellow Socialists, devoted his political life to local
government and serving in internal party functions.
He held the fractious party together as first secretary for
10 turbulent years from 1997 to 2007 after working in the
shadows in Mitterrand's presidential office.
Having put himself forward for last year's Socialist
primary, few thought much of his prospects until Strauss-Kahn,
then head of the IMF, was accused of rape in a New York hotel.
Though charges were dropped, Hollande had become the candidate.
Critics say he is inexperienced, bland and indecisive. Wags
nicknamed him "Flanby" after a brand of wobbly caramel pudding.
Backers say his strength is that he is a consensus-builder who
pursues reform by consent.
Hollande slimmed down and sharpened his looks for the
election with a crash diet that deprived him of one of his great
loves, chocolate cake. The jam-jar spectacles of past years were
ditched in favour of fashionable sharp-edged glasses.
Born on Aug. 12, 1954 in the northwestern city of Rouen into
a middle-class family, Hollande, son of a doctor father and
social worker mother, told family and friends from a young age
that he wanted to be president one day.
After moving to the Paris region in 1968, he attended the
top-rank HEC business school and graduated at the end of the
1970s from the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, the civil
service academy that churns out most of the political elite.
From there, he started a political career as a back-office
aide to Mitterrand in 1981, along with Royal.
He says he will cut the presidential salary by 30 percent if
elected. Another thing he says he will do immediately if he wins
is put in a call to share the news with his ageing father, who
spent some time campaigning for the far-right in the 1960s,
angry that France was letting go of then colony Algeria.