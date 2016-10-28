PARIS Oct 28 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
voiced anger over unguarded comments by Socialist President
Francois Hollande published in a recent book, Le Monde reported
on Friday, dealing a further blow to the embattled leader.
During a flight to Bordeaux on Thursday, Valls spoke of the
"anger" and "shame" among Hollande's supporters over his
published indiscretions, the newspaper reported.
"It's how I feel, and one should not keep silent but always
call things by their name," he was quoted as saying. "The book
has caused shock and devastation among lawmakers."
In their book, "A President Shouldn't Say That", Le Monde
journalists Gerard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme quote Hollande's
disparaging comments about judges as well as remarks on
immigration and Islam that are highly controversial among his
left-wing majority.
It also quotes him confirming "at least four" targeted
killings of Islamist militants he had approved since 2012 -
before telling the authors a month later that he had never
issued explicit orders to kill suspects.
Hollande, who even before the book's publication was
France's most unpopular president in modern history, is now
under pressure from some former supporters to rule out standing
for another term in elections next April and May.
The comments by Valls, until now one of Hollande's most
steadfastly loyal backers, underline the uphill struggle he
would face. The Spanish-born prime minister has signalled his
own readiness to run for the presidency if Hollande steps aside.
"Because of the current political situation, I feel that I
have a real responsibility to ensure we emerge as strongly as
possible from this perilous period," he also told Le Monde.
