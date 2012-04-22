* Far-right takes a fifth of votes in French first-round
vote
* Socialist Hollande beats Sarkozy by 29 pct to 26 pct
* Economic gloom drives voting; debt and austerity tie
campaigns
* Turnout healthy among 44.5 million voters in country of 65
million
By Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, April 22 Far-rightist Marine Le Pen threw
France's presidential race wide open on Sunday by scoring nearly
20 percent in the first round - votes that may determine the
runoff between Socialist favourite Francois Hollande and
conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Hollande led Sarkozy by about 29 to 26 percent in reliable
computer projections broadcast after polling stations closed,
and the two will meet in a head-to-head decider on May 6.
But Le Pen's record score of 18-20 percent was the sensation
of the night, beating her father's 2002 result and outpolling
hard leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, in fourth place on 11 percent.
Centrist Francois Bayrou finished fifth on less than 10 percent.
Le Pen, who took over the anti-immigration National Front in
early 2011, wants jobs reserved for French nationals at a time
when jobless claims are at a 12-year high. She also advocates
abandoning the euro currency and restoring monetary policy to
Paris.
Her score reflected a surge in anti-establishment populist
parties in many euro zone countries from Amsterdam to Athens as
austerity and the debt crisis bite.
Voter surveys show about half of her supporters would back
Sarkozy in a second round and perhaps one fifth would vote for
Hollande, making her a potential kingmaker in the runoff.
Jean-Marie Le Pen's 16.9 percent score in the 2002 first
round caused a political earthquake, knocking then Socialist
Prime Minister Lionel Jospin out of the runoff and forcing
left-wing voters to rally behind conservative Jacques Chirac.
Sarkozy, 57, has painted himself as the safest pair of hands
to lead France and the euro zone in turbulent times, but
Sunday's vote appeared to be a strong rejection of his flashy
style as well as his economic record.
If Hollande wins on May 6, joining a small minority of
left-wing governments in Europe, he has promised to lead a push
for a bigger focus on growth in the euro zone, mainly by adding
pro-growth clauses to a European budget discipline treaty.
The prospect of a renegotiation of the pact is causing some
concern in financial markets, as is Hollande's focus on tax
rises over austerity at a time when sluggish growth is
threatening France's ability to meet deficit-cutting goals.
STYLE HATED
France's sickly growth, along with its stubbornly high
unemployment, are major factors hampering Sarkozy's battle to
win a second term, despite an energetic campaign against the
blander but more popular Hollande.
Sarkozy would be the 11th euro zone leader to be swept out
since the start of the bloc's debt crisis in late 2009 and the
first French president to lose a re-election bid in more than 30
years. A deep dislike of a manner many see as arrogant and too
informal has also driven many people to vote against him.
"France needs a radical change of direction, mainly on the
economy," said Jean-Noel Harvet, a public sector worker voting
earlier on Sunday in the northern town of Cambrai.
Hollande, 57, promises less drastic spending cuts than
Sarkozy proposed and wants higher taxes on the wealthy to fund
state-aided job creation, in particular a 75 percent upper tax
rate on income above 1 million euros ($1.32 million).
He would be only France's second left-wing leader since the
founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958, and its first since
Francois Mitterrand, who beat incumbent Valery Giscard-d'Estaing
in 1981 and ruled until 1995.
Hollande had called on his supporters to take nothing for
granted, mindful of the fiasco for the left in 2002 when record
abstention saw the Socialist Jospin pushed out in the first
round by the elder Le Pen.
Turnout ended up at a healthy 70.6 percent three hours
before polls closed, just below 73.9 percent recorded in the
2007, which was the highest in two decades.