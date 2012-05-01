* Marine Le Pen to vote blank but makes no runoff
By Gérard Bon and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 1 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen delivered a further blow on Tuesday to President Nicolas
Sarkozy's hopes of re-election by refusing to endorse him and
telling her six million supporters to make their own choice at
Sunday's ballot.
Sarkozy, who faces off against Socialist Francois Hollande
on May 6, needs many of the 17.9 percent of voters who chose
National Front leader Le Pen last week to switch to backing him
in the runoff if he is to overcome first-round winner Hollande.
But Le Pen, who came third on April 22 with a score that
eclipsed her father's record at the head of the populist protest
movement, told a rally in Paris on Tuesday that she personally
would spoil her ballot paper in the second round by choosing to
vote for neither of the two remaining contenders.
"I will not grant my trust, or a mandate, to these two
candidates," she told supporters at an annual commemoration of
Joan of Arc, the national saint her group favours to the May Day
celebrations held by international labour and leftist parties.
"On Sunday, I will cast a blank ballot."
Le Pen did not further twist the knife for the conservative
incumbent by urging her 6.4 million voters to do likewise. But
in leaving them to make their own minds up she left it unclear
how many will stay at home or even vote for Hollande, who is
running a six- to 10-percentage point lead in opinion polls.
"I have made my choice," she said. "Each of you will make
yours."
Analysts had calculated that Sarkozy might need as many as
80 percent of Le Pen's first-round voters if he were to win. But
polls indicate only about half of them intend to.
With a parliamentary election to come in June, National
Front leaders believe they can break through and win seats in
the legislature, especially if a heavy defeat for Sarkozy
plunges his centre-right UMP party into deeper disarray.
MAY DAY DISPUTES
Being punished for economic gloom, rife unemployment and a
widespread dislike of his presidential manner, Sarkozy is the
most unpopular sitting president to run for re-election and the
first in the 54 years of the current electoral system to lose a
first-round vote to a challenger.
Hollande, a mild-mannered centre-leftist running on a
tax-and-spend platform, would be the first left-wing president
in 17 years to lead the euro zone's second biggest economy.
As Sarkozy prepared to address supporters at another rally
in the capital, Hollande made his own campaign speech in central
France, where he visited the tomb of Socialist former prime
minister Pierre Beregovoy, who shot himself on May 1, 1993.
He slammed Sarkozy for trying to distract from labour day
marches where senior Socialists will be guests of honour.
"May 1 is a celebration of the unions. I can't accept that
in France on May 1 there is a battle against unionism," he said.
Sarkozy said earlier that the left had no exclusive rights
over May Day. "I didn't realise that May Day was reserved for
the union struggle," he told RMC radio.
"It's to celebrate work, a founding value of our society."
COUNTDOWN
Le Pen's surprise score in the first round has thrown the
last days of the election race into disarray with Sarkozy
striving to court her voters without alienating the centrists he
also needs.
"I need the centrist voters and those who abstained just as
much as I need those who voted for Marine Le Pen in the first
round," Sarkozy said.
However, he appeared to rule out considering centrist
Francois Bayrou as a potential prime minister, suggesting there
was no deal in the works with him for his support in the runoff.
Bayrou scored just 9.1 percent in the first round, coming
fifth, but Sarkozy needs as many of those supporters as possible
to back him on Sunday. Polls show that Bayrou's backers are
split evenly between Sarkozy and Hollande, with roughly a third
planning to vote for each and the rest undecided or abstaining.
Sarkozy said, however, that picking a prime minister from a
minority party was not possible, his comment coming after
criticism from Bayrou over his attempts to woo both the
far-right and the centre.
In a fiery speech to thousands of supporters waving French
flags, Le Pen slammed Sarkozy's rhetoric on the need to
strengthen borders and maintain a clear national identity as
pure theatrics and labelled him and Hollande as lackeys of the
European Central Bank, IMF and European Commission.
"The French have started their emancipation," she said,
scorning the mainstream parties, the UMP and PS, or Socialists,
as an indistinguishable "UMPS" bloc.
"The UMPS will not succeed," she said. "All of their efforts
cannot stop us growing and cannot block our path to power."
Mockery of the two remaining candidates was a common theme
among Le Pen's supporters:
"Sarkozy and Hollande, they are exactly the same," said an
18-year-old who gave her name as Justine. "If there is a
difference between the two it's their height."