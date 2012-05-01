* Marine Le Pen to spoil ballot, no advice for supporters
* Le Pen eyes June parliamentary elections as runoff looms
* Sarkozy says centrist unlikely as future prime minister
* Sarkozy, trade unions, Socialists vie for May Day crowds
By Geert De Clercq and Alexandria Sage
PARIS, May 1 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen delivered a further blow on Tuesday to President Nicolas
Sarkozy's re-election hopes by refusing to endorse him and
telling her six million supporters to make their own choice in
Sunday's ballot.
Conservative Sarkozy, who faces off with Socialist Francois
Hollande on May 6, needs most of the 18 percent of voters who
backed National Front leader Le Pen last week to support him in
the runoff if he is to overtake first-round winner Hollande.
But Le Pen, who came third on April 22 with a score that
eclipsed her father's record at the head of the populist protest
movement, told a rally in Paris on Tuesday that she personally
would spoil her ballot paper in the second round by choosing to
vote for neither of the two remaining contenders.
"I will not grant my trust, or a mandate, to these two
candidates," she told supporters at an annual commemoration of
Joan of Arc, the national saint her group favours to the May Day
celebrations held by international labour and leftist parties.
"On Sunday, I will cast a blank ballot," she said, while
stopping short of urging followers to do likewise. "I have made
my choice," she added. "Each of you will make yours."
Sarkozy fired back at his own outdoor rally, on a holiday
that turned the streets of Paris into a peaceful political
battleground: "I will fight to the last second of the last
minute because I love France," he told supporters.
"Nicolas, president!" they chanted back on a square across
the Seine from the Eiffel Tower. "We're going to win!"
Hollande has a six- to 10-point opinion poll lead over the
president for the May 6 second round, profiting from disillusion
with Sarkozy's economic record. Hollande also promises to boost
growth and raise funds with a new 75-percent income tax.
Supporters of Sarkozy's UMP party at the rally on Trocadero
Square, like 67-year-old Jacqueline Rousseau, fear such policies
will hurt France and accuse Hollande of double standards: "If
Nicolas Sarkozy doesn't make it, all the rich will leave and
we'll be just a country of poor people," said Rousseau.
"Why would they stay with us, to be taxed 75 percent?
They're all jealous, but the Socialists eat caviar every day."
Analysts calculate that Sarkozy needs as many as 80 percent
of Le Pen's first-round voters behind him to win. But polls
indicate only about half of them intend to vote for him, while
as many as one in five could back Hollande.
With a parliamentary election to come in June, National
Front leaders believe they can break through and win seats in
the legislature, especially if a heavy defeat for Sarkozy
plunges his centre-right UMP into deeper disarray.
MAY DAY DISPUTES
Sarkozy, 57, is the most unpopular president to seek
re-election and first in the 54 years of the present electoral
system to fail to finish first in a first-round vote. Economic
gloom counts against him, as does a personal style that seems
dynamic to supporters but showy and shallow to critics.
Whoever wins on Sunday, investors see a lack of economic
growth undermining efforts to cut government deficits just as
concerns are resurfacing about the wider euro zone debt crisis.
Both candidates have been criticised abroad for lacking big
ideas to bolster competitiveness and rein in state spending.
Sarkozy, who used his Labour Day speech to renew his calls
for more entrepreneurial spirit in a country where one worker in
five is a public employee, has stressed his experience of
running the economy during the campaign while Hollande has said
Sarkozy must bear the blame him for strained public finances.
For his own Labour Day message, Hollande, 57, paid respects
at the tomb of popular Socialist prime minister Pierre Beregovoy
- who shot himself on May 1, 1993 - and derided the president's
stress on work when unemployment was at a 12-year high.
The two candidates, who will hold a single televised debate
on Wednesday, also exchanged barbs over trade union charges that
Sarkozy was trying to hijack Labour Day for his campaign. Tens
of thousands of unionists marched in Paris and other cities.
Hollande can count on much of the 15.5 percent of the
first-round vote that went to leftist candidates to add to his
own 28.6 percent score without changing his campaign tactics.
But Sarkozy is tacking with difficulty between ideas that
appeal to National Front voters' dislike of immigrants and those
which can bolster his support in the liberal centre.
On Tuesday, he appeared to rule out a deal to make losing
centrist candidate Francois Bayrou his prime minister. Polls
show the 9.1 percent of voters who chose Bayrou in the first
round are now split evenly three ways, with a third backing
Sarkozy, a third Hollande and a third undecided or not voting.
In a fiery speech to thousands of supporters waving French
flags, Le Pen slammed Sarkozy's calls for more border control as
pure theatrics and labelled him and Hollande lackeys of the
European Central Bank, IMF and European Commission - arguments
that have lately bolstered radical parties across Europe.
"The French have started their emancipation," said the
43-year-old who has rejuvenated the party her father founded and
who wants France to abandon the euro currency.
Scorning the mainstream parties, the UMP and the Socialist
PS as an indistinguishable, pro-EU bloc, she coined an acronym
for them and prophesied further gains for a party that hopes to
return to parliament for this first time since France briefly
experimented with proportional representation in the 1980s.
"The UMPS will not succeed," said Le Pen, whose 83-yaer-old
father Jean-Marie stood by her side. "All their efforts cannot
stop us growing and cannot block our path to power.
"Our last chance to stop the implosion of France is to bring
lawmakers into parliament en masse to stand up to a presidency
dominated by Europe and markets."