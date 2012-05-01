* Sarkozy, Hollande to face off in television debate
* Face-to-face duel Sarkozy's last hope of turning round
polls
* Hollande leading runoff polls, Le Pen won't endorse
Sarkozy
By Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, May 2 Nicolas Sarkozy faces Francois
Hollande in a "moment of truth" television debate on Wednesday
that could be the French president's last chance to avoid defeat
at the hands of his socialist challenger in Sunday's election
runoff.
The conservative president and his centre-left rival have
been at each other's throats for months, with Sarkozy accusing
Hollande of being incompetent and a liar and Hollande calling
the incumbent a "failed president" and "a nasty piece of work".
Trailing Hollande despite an aggressive campaign, Sarkozy
will throw everything into a two and a half hour verbal duel
with the Socialist who, despite his bland manner, is a nimble
debater himself.
"It's not a contest of words, it's a moment of truth,"
Sarkozy told journalists this week, as an aide let slip to
Reuters that the incumbent will spend most of Wednesday holed up
at home preparing for the battle of his life.
"Sarkozy needs to swing 1.5 million people to his side. It
won't be easy but that doesn't mean it's impossible," Bernard
Sananes, head of the CSA polling institute, told BFM TV.
Blamed for the country's economic problems and widely
disliked because of his brash personal style, Sarkozy is the
most unpopular president to run for re-election and the first in
modern history to lose a first-round vote to a challenger.
He began campaigning weeks after the more plodding Hollande,
vowing to boost industrial competitiveness, hold referendums on
policy, crack down on tax exiles and make the unemployed retrain
if they wanted to receive benefits.
More recently, he vowed to slash immigration, claimed
Hollande would drive France towards economic catastrophe and
threatened to pull out of Europe's border-free Schengen zone
unless European Union borders are strengthened.
Hollande enjoys a six to 10 point lead for the May 6 runoff,
and far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Tuesday refused to endorse
Sarkozy, instead telling her six million voters to make their
own choice.
Still, a daily opinion poll by Ifop showed a narrowing of
Hollande's lead to seven points on Tuesday from 10 points the
day after the first-round vote.
The debate comes as the race has been clouded by mudslinging
and sleaze allegations, with Sarkozy filing a lawsuit against a
news website that alleged Muammar Gaddafi's government sought to
fund his 2007 campaign.
POLITICAL BRAWLER
A formidable political brawler, Sarkozy is convinced he can
still swing things in his favour on Wednesday evening by
portraying Hollande as lacking in experience and economic
credibility.
He has tried to depict Hollande as cowardly for turning down
his challenge to hold two extra debates.
"Sarkozy is very combative, very pugnacious. He can be quite
hard with his interlocutors and Hollande has to avoid being seen
to be browbeaten," said Christopher Bickerton, an associate
professor of international relations at the Sciences Po
university.
Twenty TV cameras will scrutinise the two rivals from every
angle as they sit 2.5 metres (8 feet) apart across a table.
The two sides have agreed on logistical details down to the
temperature of the TV studio - between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius
(66-68 Fahrenheit) and chairs that can be adjusted for height.
The debate starts at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) and, monitored by a large
wall clock, must not run over 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Sarkozy and Hollande both deny having trained with coaches
or held dress rehearsals with stand-in sparring partners. They
have come face to face several times in the past, most notably
in a 1999 debate on Europe.
"I have no coach, just myself," Hollande said on Tuesday.
"It's not a boxing match or a wrestling match."
Sarkozy - who has betrayed the stress he is under by seeming
irritable and aggressive in some recent appearances - intends to
"flush" the seemingly unflappable Hollande "out of the woods",
an aide told French media this week.
The only debate considered to have swung a tight French
election was in 1974, when Valery Giscard d'Estaing emerged
stronger for hitting Francois Mitterrand with the snub: "You do
not have the monopoly of the heart".
(Additional reporting by John Irish, Pauline Mevel and
Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Giles Elgood)