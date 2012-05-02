* Angry Sarkozy accuses Socialist rival of lying
* Duel seen as conservative leader's last hope of catching
up
* Hollande leads runoff polls, Le Pen won't endorse Sarkozy
By Catherine Bremer and Paul Taylor
PARIS, May 2 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
and Socialist challenger Francois Hollande clashed repeatedly in
their only televised debate on Wednesday, wi th the co nservative
incumbent so unding angry and on the defensive fo ur days before
the vote.
Trailing Hollande in opinion polls by six to 10 points
before Sunday's decisive runoff despite an energetic campaign
and a lurch to the right to appeal to far-right voters, Sarkozy
said he wanted the prime-time debate to be a "moment of truth".
Hollande was more confident and relaxed in the early
exchanges, saying he aimed to be "the president of justice",
"the president of revival" and "the president of unity".
He said Sarkozy, in office for the last five years, had
divided the French people for too long and was using the global
economic crisis as an excuse for broken promises. "With you it's
very simple: it's never your fault," Hollande said.
Sarkozy, fighting for his political life, repeatedly accused
his opponent of lying about economic figures and reeled off
reams of statistics in an attempt to unbalance his rival.
"Mr Hollande. When you lie so shamelessly, do I have to
accept it?" he asked when his opponent said the president was
always happy with his record.
"It's a lie. It's a lie. It's a lie," Sarkozy said.
"The example I want to follow is Germany and not Spain or
Greece," the president said, d eclaring that he and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel had saved Greece from an economic
wipeout and avoided the collapse of the euro currency.
"Europe has got over it," Sarkozy said of the crisis .
Hollande shot back: "Europe has not got over it. Europe is
today facing a possible resurgence of the crisis with
generalised austerity, and that's what I don't want."
He said people around Europe were watching the French
election in hope that it would change the continent's direction
towards growth.
The duel was carried live on channels that reach roughly
half France's 44.5 million voters. T he streets of Paris were
unusually deserted with many people staying home to watch.
Sarkozy needed to win a decisive victory in the debate to
have any chance of catching up in the last four days but neither
candidate landed a knockout blow.
BARBED EXCHANGES
The conservative head of state and his centre-left rival
have duelled at a distance for months, with Sarkozy accusing
Hollande of being incompetent and a liar, and Hollande branding
the incumbent a "failed president" and "a nasty piece of work".
When they finally met in a television studio, the exchanges
were just as barbed.
Sarkozy suffered a setback on Tuesday when far-right leader
Marine Le Pen - whose 17.9 percent score was the surprise of the
first round - refused to endorse him. She vowed at a Paris rally
to cast a blank vote and told her supporters to make their own
choice, focusing most of her attacks on Sarkozy.
The issue of how to deal with the anti-immigration crusader
and her supporters continues to torment Sarkozy's UMP party.
Senior party leaders rebuked Defence Minister Gerard Longuet for
telling an extreme-right weekly that Le Pen could be someone the
mainstream right could talk to.
The candidates also tangled on i mmigration , with Sarkozy
attacking Hollande's proposal to give long-term, non-European
foreign residents the right to vote in local elections.
A TNS Sofres poll published on Wednesday found 37 percent of
voters agreed with the National Front's positions, the highest
level since 1984. Just over half said France had too many
immigrants.
Sarkozy, being punished for rife unemployment and a brash
manner, is the most unpopular president to run for re-election
and the first in recent history to lose a first-round vote.
HOLLANDE LEAD TIGHTENS
He began campaigning weeks after the more plodding Hollande,
vowing to boost industrial competitiveness, hold referendums on
contentious policies, crack down on tax exiles and make the
unemployed retrain as a condition for receiving benefits.
More recently, seeking to court the 6.4 million National
Front voters, he has vowed to cut immigration and threatened to
pull out of Europe's Schengen zone of passport-free travel
unless the European Union's external borders are strengthened.
"Sarkozy needs to swing 1.5 million people to his side. It
won't be easy, but that doesn't mean it's impossible," Bernard
Sananes, head of the CSA polling institute, told BFM TV.
Recent polls show Hollande with a slightly tighter but still
comfortable lead. A BVA survey on Wednesday put the gap 1 point
narrower at 7 points, with the rivals at 53.5 and 46.5 percent.
Sarkozy, a formidable political brawler, was convinced he
could swing things in his favour by portraying Hollande as
lacking experience and economic credibility. He said Hollande's
tax-and-spend plans would sow economic catastrophe.
The final days of the race have been clouded by mudslinging
and sleaze allegations, with Sarkozy filing a lawsuit against a
news website that alleged Muammar Gaddafi's government had
sought to fund his 2007 campaign.
At May Day street marches, some Sarkozy opponents made
"Pinocchio" faces out of posters of the president by poking
their fingers through the centre to make fake long noses.
His supporters were rooting for him on Wednesday, however.
"He's going to bring Hollande to his knees," Jean-Pierre
LeGrand, 60, told Reuters at Sarkozy's May Day rally.
The Socialists have sought to capitalise on Sarkozy's
unpopularity and a reputation as a "president of the rich".
"It's a clash of styles: their personalities are very
different," Hollande's campaign manager Pierre Moscovici said.
Substance was also on the table, with Sarkozy picking on
Hollande's plans to remove tax breaks on overtime, raise taxes
on large companies and tax earnings over 1 million euros ($1.32
million) at 75 percent.
The only debate considered to have swung a French election,
albeit a much tighter one, was in 1974, when Valery Giscard
d'Estaing emerged stronger for hitting Socialist Francois
Mitterrand with the snub: "You do not have the monopoly of the
heart." But most political scientists and pollsters say the
debates have only confirmed voters in their established views.
Twenty TV cameras scrutinised the two rivals from every
angle as they sat 2.5 metres (8 feet) apart across a table, twin
digital clocks ticking to ensure each had equal speaking time.
The two sides had agreed on every logistical detail, down to
the temperature of the TV studio - between 19 and 20 degrees
Celsius (66 to 68 Fahrenheit) and chairs adjustable for
height.($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn, Alexandria Sage, John
Irish, Pauline Mevel, Emmanuel Jarry and Elizabeth Pineau;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald)