* Socialist victory comes at crucial time for Europe
* Hollande wins 51.7 pct to 48.3 pct victory over Sarkozy
* Hollande urges growth measures to temper austerity
* Greek election bombshell overshadows French celebration
By Catherine Bremer and Alexandria Sage
PARIS, May 7 Francois Hollande's honeymoon after
his election as France's first centre-left president in 17 years
was cut short on Monday by jittery financial markets eager for
signals on his policies and how hard he will push back against
German-led austerity.
The Socialist beat conservative Nicolas Sarkozy with 51.7
percent of Sunday's runoff vote after a bruising campaign
dominated by the same anger over economic crisis that has felled
10 other European leaders since late 2009.
After jubilant left-wingers partied in the streets into the
early hours in Paris, financial markets stuttered as the victory
of anti-austerity parties in Greece, more than Hollande's
election, fuelled fears about a new chapter in Europe's crisis.
Hollande, who delivered a victory speech in his rural base
of Tulle in central France on Sunday before flying to Paris to
address tens of thousands of supporters in historic Bastille
square, admitted the festivities would have to be short-lived.
"There is a lot of joy and pride but also apprehension at
taking on this responsibility at a difficult time for the
country and for Europe," he said.
"In every capital, beyond the heads of state and government,
there are people who have found hope thanks to us, who are
looking to us and want to put an end to austerity."
But, his chief economic adviser said, the new team was not
coming in to power to "hand out money".
The new president is expected to be sworn in on May 15.
Hollande will travel to Berlin shortly thereafter to challenge
Germany's focus on austerity policies and press new ideas for
stimulating growth as fears about the euro zone's debt crisis
resurface following an inconclusive election in Greece.
The French woke up to Hollande, arms outstretched, beaming
on the front pages of morning newspapers. Left-leaning daily
Liberation ran the headline "Normal!" a reference to the new
president's image as a man of the people.
Arriving at his campaign headquarters in Paris on Monday
morning, where he was due to hold discussions on forming a new
government, Hollande emphasised that for the next few days at
least conservative Nicolas Sarkozy remained in office.
"I must prepare myself. I said that I was ready and now I
must make sure I am, completely," he told reporters.
With anti-austerity parties winning more than half the votes
in Greece, the euro tumbled to a three-month low against
the dollar; oil and European shares slumped to 4-1/2 month lows.
The Paris CAC stocks index slipped 1.5 percent but
the risk premium that investors charge for holding French
10-year bonds rather than safe-haven German Bunds was broadly
unchanged at 127 basis points. It hit a high of
191 bps last November amid fears of a euro zone credit crunch.
"If (Hollande) really refuses the budget-balancing rule, if
he refuses to balance the books in 2016, there will be pressure
from investors who currently trust us," outgoing conservative
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said. Hollande has said he
would balance the budget by the end of his five-year term.
BASTILLE
The left reclaimed Bastille square where revellers had
danced the night away in 1981 when Francois Mitterrand became
the Socialist Party's first directly elected president. Three
decades later, a new generation of left-wing voters waved red
flags. Some carried roses, the party emblem.
Hollande is expected to include some trusted old hands in
his government like Mitterrand's prime minister Laurent Fabius
but add many younger faces, notably women.
His economic team, led by centre-left former finance
minister Michel Sapin, includes politicians, industry leaders
and public officials seen as market-friendly.
"The words 'grace period' do not apply to the situation.
That's the reality," Sapin said, adding that the priority would
be to launch discussions with France's European partners.
"Nobody expects that we simply arrive in power and hand out
money. That doesn't correspond to the reality of the situation."
Economists say Hollande must quickly outline his domestic
plans, likely to centre on a major tax reform, and revise
over-optimistic growth targets which threaten deficit-cutting
goals.
His plans to tweak a reform that raised the retirement age
to 62 and increase the minimum wage are unsettling investors who
fear France could drift away from the club of trusted northern
European borrowers and towards the debt-laden periphery.
Standard & Poor's, which stripped France of its triple-A
rating in January, said Hollande's victory had no immediate
impact on its creditworthiness, though it would scrutinise his
policy choices. There was at least a one in three chance of a
cut to France's long-term rating within two years, it said.
"Hollande's victory has already been priced in by markets,
however his promises made during the campaign have not been
priced in, so there is risk on the downside if he stands his
ground when he announces a first set of measures," said fund
manager Christian Jimenez at Diamant Bleu Gestion in Paris.
"There's a clear need to boost economic growth across
Europe, but the debate is on how to achieve that without
spooking investors."
PARLIAMENT
Sarkozy, punished for his failure to rein in 10-percent
unemployment and for his brash personal style, conceded defeat
within 20 minutes of polls closing on Sunday, telling supporters
he had wished Hollande good luck in such trying times.
"I bear the full responsibility for this defeat," Sarkozy
said, indicating he would withdraw from frontline politics.
In Greece, mainstream parties were hammered in a
parliamentary election that left supporters of an IMF/EU bailout
without a majority, raising doubts about Athens' future in the
euro zone.
Hollande's clear win should give the self-styled "Mr Normal"
the momentum to press German Chancellor Angela Merkel to accept
a policy shift towards fostering growth in Europe to balance the
austerity that has fuelled anger across southern Europe.
Merkel, who had openly favoured fellow conservative Sarkozy,
telephoned to congratulate Hollande and invited him to Berlin
after his inauguration. The vote ended the "Merkozy" duo that
led Europe through crisis and ushers in an untested partnership.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said: "We will now
work together on a growth pact for Europe, that delivers more
growth through more competitiveness."
Sweden's centre-right finance minister, Anders Borg, said he
was confident Hollande would not bust budgets: "We have got a
pragmatic government in France that will uphold a pro-European
policy with a stable focus in terms of fiscal policy," he said.
Opinion polls taken on Sunday showed the left strongly
placed to win a majority in parliamentary elections next month,
especially since the anti-immigration National Front is set to
split the right-wing vote and hurt Sarkozy's UMP party.
If they win that two-round election on June 10 and 17, the
Socialists would hold more levers of power than ever before,
with the presidency, both houses of parliament, nearly all
regions, and two-thirds of French towns in their hands.
Hollande led the presidential race from start to finish,
outlining a comprehensive programme in January based on raising
taxes, especially on high earners, to finance spending
priorities and rein in the public deficit to zero by 2017.
He benefited from public distaste for the incumbent's
abrasive style as well as anger about economic gloom that has
swept aside leaders from Dublin to Lisbon.