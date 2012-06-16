* Polls show Hollande set for Socialist bloc majority
* Hollande preparing tax and other economic legislation
* National Front set to win seats for first time since 1980s
By Catherine Bremer
PARIS, June 17 President Francois Hollande is on
track to win a Socialist bloc majority in France's parliamentary
election run-off on Sunday that would bolster his position in
looming legislative battles over euro zone crisis policy.
A clear majority reliant neither on opposition conservatives
nor eurosceptic hard leftists, as opinion polls point to, would
be a boon as Hollande prepares legislation to raise taxes,
adjust budget spending and ratify an EU fiscal discipline pact.
Yet with a simultaneous election in Greece threatening to
tip Europe into chaos, and the French public in no mood to
suffer further economic gloom, Hollande will have no time to
bask in glory.
Opinion polls and seat projections from last Sunday's
first-round vote suggest the Socialist bloc could achieve the
289 seats needed for a majority in the 577-member National
Assembly even without adding seats from its Green Party allies.
Added to its control of the Senate and the presidency, that
would give the Socialist Party more power than it has ever held
and should leave Hollande's largely social democratic and
pro-Europe cabinet broadly intact.
The possible entry of Marine Le Pen's far-right National
Front into parliament for the first time since the mid-1980s
with up to three seats would be uncomfortable but would not pose
any threat to Hollande's power to govern.
But just as his own May 6 election celebrations were kept
short by Europe's ballooning crisis, Hollande flies to Mexico
early on Monday, with voting slips barely counted, for the first
of a flurry of summits that need to reach watertight accords.
A month into his presidency, Hollande's decision to identify
with southern nations weary of austerity measures has sparked a
rift with Europe's chequebook-holder Germany that the Socialist
needs to fix fast.
Further down the line, Hollande faces challenges keeping
eurosceptic Socialist lawmakers fully behind him if he agrees to
Germany's demand for a swift commitment to deeper fiscal and
politician integration in Europe.
He may also encounter resistance within his party to any
decision to slow down spending plans after a public finance
audit due at the end of June that is expected to show France
poorly placed to meet its deficit-cutting goals.
"Hollande's biggest political test will be to keep his party
united if he is forced to adopt economic policies that are
unpopular with the electorate," political analyst Antonio
Barroso of Eurasia Group said in a note to clients.
NO VOTER HONEYMOON
Polling booths open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and the last ones
close 12 hours later, with some concern over turnout as the
nation is asked to vote for the fourth time in eight weeks. The
abstention rate hit a record of nearly 43 percent last Sunday.
Initial results will be released at 8 p.m., the same time
the world will learn whether Greece has elected an
anti-austerity party whose victory would throw its future in the
euro zone into question and send shockwaves through financial
markets.
Hollande's chief ministers, including Prime Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault, were elected in round one by scoring more
than 50 percent of votes. Those in run-off contests, like
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici, are expected to win their
seats.
In all, 36 deputies were elected outright last weekend. Of
the remaining 541 constituencies, most run-offs are between two
candidates, although 34 constituencies will see three-way
contests between rivals who all won the qualifying 12.5 percent.
A survey by Ipsos-Logica Business Consulting published on
Friday, and tallying with other polls, showed Hollande's
Socialist bloc could win between 284 and 313 deputies and that
the Greens could take 14 to 20 seats.
The radical Left Front coalition, whose firebrand leader
Jean-Luc Melenchon was knocked out of the running for a seat
representing an economically destitute northern town by Le Pen
last week, is set to win just 12 to 13 seats.
Le Pen's National Front is looking at up to three seats, and
the conservatives, fractured since their leader Nicolas Sarkozy
was ousted as president in May, are set for 192 to 226 seats.
The projections are for a bigger parliament win for the left
than in the 1997 election, when voters lashed out at the then
conservative government's attempt at welfare reform, and in
1988, just after President Francois Mitterrand's re-election.
That would still leave Hollande short of the two-thirds
majority he would need for any constitutional changes, such as
legislation to give EU institutions more power over the budget.
Hollande faces the risk that opposition lawmakers could
demand a referendum in exchange for supporting legislation that
many voters would view as undermining French sovereignty.
The fact voters are already marking Hollande harshly, giving
him scores in the low 60s in popularity surveys, suggests they
will react angrily if he announces spending cutbacks or big
rises in social contributions to meet deficit targets.
Some analysts see street protests ahead. "My hypothesis is
that after the (summer) holidays there will be social upheaval
as people will no longer be able to express their frustration
through voting," said political scientist Dominique Reynie.