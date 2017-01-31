* Case has eroded support for Fillon, boosted rival Macron
* Socialist split a threat after leftist Hamon wins ticket
* Le Pen in showdown with EU over funding
By Emile Picy and Chine Labbé
Financial police searched French presidential candidate Francois
Fillon's office in parliament on Tuesday, a parliamentary source
said, part of an inquiry into his wife's income that has thrown
the election wide open.
Fillon had been favourite to win the presidency for
conservative party The Republicans until a week ago when a
newspaper reported that his wife Penelope drew hundreds of
thousands of euros in pay without doing any work.
Fillon has said she did work for the money, but an official
inquiry has been opened, and an opinion poll published on Sunday
showed rival independent centrist Emmanuel Macron has caught him
up.
The scandal has also coincided with the choice of a
hard-left presidential candidate by the Socialist party in
Benoit Hamon, a move also seen as good for Macron's prospects.
A group of right-leaning Socialist lawmakers wrote in Le
Monde newspaper on Tuesday that they could not back Hamon, the
clearest sign yet that his appointment could tear the party
apart, with some lawmakers tempted to join the Macron camp.
But it was the Fillon fake pay scandal, and his team's
attempts to control it, that was centre-stage on Tuesday.
The Canard Enchaine's story on fake pay calls into question
the squeaky-clean image that won him the party ticket for The
Republicans over rivals who had legal issues overhanging their
campaigns.
Separately from the search of his office, Fillon's lawyer
sought to explain the payments on Tuesday.
"Francois Fillon had no constituency office while he was a
member of parliament," his lawyer Antonin Levy told RTL radio.
"That role was filled from their home, and in your view who
is at home ... if there is no office? Penelope Fillon of
course."
LE PEN FUNDING SHOWDOWN
Le Canard Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon - who had
previously said in interviews that she did not get involved in
her husband's political affairs - had been paid 500,000 euros
($534,000) from state funds as a parliamentary assistant to
Fillon and his successor.
The newspaper said it could find no evidence that she had
actually done any work. It also said she was paid a further
100,000 euros for very little work by a literary review, whose
owner Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was a family friend.
The payments involved were made over a period between
ranging between 1998 and 2013, the newspaper said.
The Fillons and Ladreit de Lacharriere were all interviewed
by the police leading the inquiry on Monday. Fillon has not
denied the payments but has said her work was not fake.
He has said he will step down as presidential candidate
should he be put under formal investigation.
An opinion poll by Kantor-Sofres on Sunday put Macron and
Fillon almost neck-and-neck on 20-21 and 21-22 percent
respectively in the first round of the presidential election on
April 23, with Fillon having lost ground compared with a month
ago.
Only one of them would go through to the second-round runoff
on May 7 against predicted first-round winner, Marine Le Pen of
the far-right National Front.
There, either man would win the run-off easily with over 60
percent of the vote, the poll said.
Le Pen meanwhile faced a funding showdown with the European
Parliament on Tuesday as a midnight deadline it has given her to
pay back 300,000 euros approached.
The parliament found that Le Pen had been paying her former
chief of staff Catherine Griset with funds that rules say should
be used only to pay assistants for the work as a EU lawmaker.
If she does not pay, she risks having her salary and
allowances as an EU lawmaker cut back. Le Pen has so far refused
to pay back the funds.
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Heavens)