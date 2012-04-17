* Flagging Sarkozy sticks to guns on call for ECB growth
role
* Presidential rivals battle to be seen as best on economy
* Analysts fret over public finance plans of both candidates
By Emmanuel Jarry and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, April 17 France's Nicolas Sarkozy stepped
up his demand on Tuesday to give the European Central Bank a
bigger role in driving growth, despite a German rebuff, in a
quest to convince voters five days from an election that he is
the best defender of the economy.
Sarkozy raised hackles in Berlin by declaring at a weekend
campaign rally that he wanted a debate on having the ECB direct
its exchange rate policy to propel growth, breaching a November
agreement not to publicly discuss the bank's role.
The conservative president, who is losing momentum in
opinion polls, told France Inter radio that giving the ECB a
pro-growth role would not require modifying European treaties or
throw the bank's independence into question.
"It is not possible that the ECB does not participate in
suporting growth, like all the central banks in the world,"
Sarkozy said, citing China's use of the yuan exchange rate to
boost its export-led economic output.
"It is wrong to say that just because the ECB is
independent, we do not have the right to talk."
Sarkozy is locked in a battle, primarily over the economy,
with Socialist Francois Hollande, who has a double-digit lead in
opinion polls for a May 6 runoff that will follow next Sunday's
first-round vote between 10 candidates.
An Ipsos opinion poll published late on Monday put Hollande
and Sarkozy neck and neck on 27 percent each in the first round,
ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 15.5 percent, hard
leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon with 14.5 percent and centrist
Francois Bayrou with 10 percent.
A separate Ifop poll also showed Sarkozy losing ground and
gave Hollande a one-point first round lead.
Both polls showed Hollande sweeping the May 6 runoff. Ipsos
gave the Socialist 56 percent, up one point from a week earlier
and 12 points ahead of Sarkozy at 44 percent, a decline of one
point. Ifop gave Hollande 55 percent to Sarkozy's 45 percent.
The two rivals have sparred furiously over the economy, with
Sarkozy warning that a Socialist victory could scare investors
and Hollande saying any darkening of France's credit outlook
would reflect Sarkozy's record, not his own arrival in office.
While financial analysts are most concerned about Hollande's
spending plans, a study by the conservative-leaning think-tank
Institut Montaigne published in business daily Les Echos on
Tuesday found Sarkozy had over-estimated his own savings plan by
20 percent, leaving a fifth of his programme unfunded.
DUEL FOR VOTES
Sarkozy's reopening of the ECB's role came nearly three
months after Hollande called in his election manifesto for the
central bank's mandate to be widened to promoting growth and
employment as well as price stability.
The Socialist also wants a renegotiation of Europe's newly
agreed budget discipline pact to add pro-growth clauses.
Berlin steadfastly opposes any extension of the ECB's
mission and sees capping inflation as the best way to promote
growth, as that keeps down medium and long-term interest rates.
Sarkozy said he was not trying to change the bank's mandate,
which is limited to maintaining price stability, unlike the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which has a double mandate to ensure moderate
inflation and also sustain employment.
In a system of freely floating currencies, the central bank
can only infuence exchange rates via its interest rate policy
and through the money supply.
Pressing for a cheaper euro to boost French exports of
aircraft, luxury goods and cereals is popular with voters, and
Sarkozy took a similar stance in his 2007 election campaign
without ever following through on it.
On Tuesday, Sarkozy welcomed a recent dip in the euro-dollar
rate, saying: "Each time the euro loses a centime (against the
dollar), it's one billion extra in competitiveness for Airbus."
The need to bolster France's competitiveness in a low-cost
world and turn around an industrial decline has been a key theme
of the election debate.
On Monday, Sarkozy announced the latest in a string of
industrial rescues during his campaign, a corporate takeover
with some state investment and a guaranteed order book for a
bankrupt auto parts maker in western France.
Hollande is promising higher taxes on the wealthy as a way
to redress public finances, notably a 75 percent tax rate on
income above 1 million euros.
On Tuesday he said the idea of a higher value-added tax rate
on luxury goods made sense, though it is not in his manifesto.
That could help balance his plan to cancel an upcoming rise in
the main VAT rate to 21.2 percent from 19.6 percent from
October, a measure Sarkozy has enacted to enable cuts in social
charges for companies.
"What I don't know yet is whether it's possible to create
another, higher VAT rate," Hollande said. "I will carry out a
study to see whether this is possible under European rules."
Sarkozy and Hollande staged competing outdoor rallies in
Paris on Sunday and will hold final meetings across the country
this week before probably meeting in a face-to-face televised
debate between the two voting rounds.