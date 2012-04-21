* Campaigning stops before presidential vote on Sunday
* Voters disillusioned, high abstention rate seen
* Campaign marked by frivolous, symbolic proposals
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, April 21 France's presidential candidates
observed a one-day truce on Saturday on the eve of a first-round
vote expected to send President Nicolas Sarkozy and Socialist
challenger Francois Hollande through to next month's runoff.
Final polls before a mandatory media blackout on campaigning
from midnight on Friday showed Hollande narrowly ahead of the
conservative leader for Sunday's first-round vote but the
comfortable winner of the second round on May 6.
Voting began on Saturday in French overseas territories,
including the north Atlantic islands of Saint Pierre and
Miquelon just off the coast of Canada.
Many of the 44.5 million registered voters have complained
about a lacklustre campaign, and the prospect of a record
abstention looms over Sunday's vote in mainland France.
On the streets of Paris, disappointed voters said the main
candidates had ignored the pressing challenges facing their
country, including unemployment running at a 12-year high
and gloomy economic prospects.
"The campaign has not been serious enough. The important
issues have not been discussed," said Frederic Le Fevre, a
self-employed businessman. "They've focused on childish
arguments, throwing blame at each other."
Candidates argued for weeks about halal meat and the cost of
a driving licence. Even the leading contenders tried to win the
limelight with largely symbolic proposals, like Hollande's plan
to scrap the word "race" from the constitution and Sarkozy's
offer to bring monthly pension payments forward by eight days.
An Ifop poll in early April suggested that 32 percent of
registered voters might not bother to vote in the first round.
Hollande, mindful of an upset in 2002 when far-right
candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen knocked out Socialist Lionel Jospin
in the first round amid the highest-ever abstention rate, warned
supporters against complacency at a closing rally on Friday.
"It's the sixth of May when we will have a president but
April 22 will decide the dynamic one way or another," he said.
After trailing Hollande for months, Sarkozy edged ahead in
first-round voting intention polls for a few weeks, helped by
his strong response to a shooting spree by an al Qaeda-inspired
gunman who killed seven people in southwest France last month.
He lost that lead in the last week before the election, and
polls on Friday showed Hollande winning the first round by 28
percent to 27, and taking the second by 55 percent to 45.
It would be the first time in France's Fifth Republic,
founded in 1958, that an incumbent president has not finished
top of the first round.
RADICAL CANDIDATES FLOURISH
Polls in mainland France were due to open on Sunday from 8
a.m. to 6 p.m. (0600 to 1600 GMT), with voting stations in
big cities remaining open two hours longer.
The first official results will be released after the last
voting booths close at 8 p.m.
Hollande, who has promised to raise taxes on large
corporations and people earning more than 1 million euros a
year, would be France's first left-wing president in 17 years.
With the euro zone in crisis, that prospect has placed the
strained finances of the bloc's No. 2 economy in the spotlight.
The risk premium investors charge for holding French 10-year
bonds over German Bunds rose above 1.50 percentage points on
Friday in a possible foretaste of market jitters over an
Hollande victory.
Traders think he may face pressure to go beyond his
centre-left programme if a resurgent hard left makes gains in
June parliamentary elections and holds the balance of power.
Hollande was catapulted to the Socialist candidacy by the
arrest of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn in New York in
May on charges of sexually assaulting a hotel maid. Strauss-Kahn
was cleared of criminal wrongdoing but remains mired in an
investigation into a prostitution ring in France.
Frustration with Hollande's bland manner and Sarkozy's
flashy style has allowed more radical candidates to flourish.
National Front leader Marine Le Pen is running third on 16
percent, a fraction below the vote achieved by her father
Jean-Marie when he shocked France by reaching the second round
in 2002.
Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, a Communist-backed
firebrand, has stormed into fourth place with around 14 percent,
captilising on frustration at economic stagnation and an
anti-capitalist backlash against the world of finance.
Under the banner "They do not represent us", left-leaning
protesters from towns across France were due to hold a march in
central Paris later on Saturday.