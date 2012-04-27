* Socialist Hollande says economic immigration must be
limited
* Presidential frontrunner would uphold burqa ban
* Sarkozy defends immigration issue as central to all voters
PARIS, April 27 Frontrunner Francois Hollande
gave nods on Friday to far-right voters who could decide the
outcome of France's presidential election, saying he would limit
immigration and uphold a ban on women wearing Islamic veils in
public.
Hollande, a Socialist, is on course to win a May 6 runoff
against centre-right President Nicolas Sarkozy. Sarkozy's only
hope for victory is to win over the record number of voters who
picked the far-right National Front in Sunday's first round.
Sarkozy has swung hard to the right on immigration and Islam
in the week since National Front leader Marine Le Pen won 17.9
percent of the first round vote. Hollande has been more
reluctant to court National Front voters openly, but has said
their anger should be heard.
"In a period of crisis, which we are experiencing, limiting
economic immigration is necessary and essential," Hollande said
on Friday.
A day earlier, Hollande had answered evasively when asked
repeatedly on prime-time television whether he thought there
were too many foreigners in France, as Sarkozy and Le Pen have
both proclaimed in campaign speeches.
Clarifying his position after his evasions drew criticism,
he told RTL radio on Friday that if elected, he would have
parliament fix an annual quota for non-European Union foreigners
coming to France to take up jobs.
"There will always be legal immigration. Can the number be
reduced? That's the debate," Hollande said, noting Sarkozy had
already reduced the government's annual target for economic
migrants to 20,000 from 30,000.
"In my view, that's the kind of level that would apply in
times of crisis. In any case, the numbers will be managed."
Hollande also said he would uphold and enforce a ban on
face-covering veils worn by Muslim women, even though he
abstained in a 2010 parliamentary vote when Sarkozy proposed it.
His comment seemed designed to counter attempts by Sarkozy
to paint him as soft on radical Islam, notably by alleging that
a Swiss Muslim scholar had endorsed Hollande for president. The
scholar, Tariq Ramadan, has denied backing a candidate.
Sarkozy accused Hollande of skirting tough issues like
immigration: "Ten days from the election we still don't know
what would be the immigration policy for the next five years,"
Sarkozy said at a rally in Dijon eastern France.
The huge vote for Le Pen revealed frustration among voters
over a relentless rise in unemployment. She proposes preferences
for French nationals for jobs, welfare benefits and public
housing, and penalties for firms that hire illegal immigrants.
Five years ago, Sarkozy successfully appealed to far-right
voters in the second round to secure his first presidential
term. But he faces a more difficult task this time around
because of economic hardship.
HOLLANDE TREADING CAREFULLY
An election race dominated from the start by the economy has
now boiled down to whether Sarkozy can lure enough of Le Pen's
supporters to his side in the runoff to eat into Hollande's lead
of between 6 and 10 percentage points in polls taken this week.
Both candidates hold political rallies at the weekend and
will come face to face in their sole televised debate on May 2.
A Harris Interactive survey published on Friday found that
31 percent of Le Pen voters plan to abstain on May 6, while 48
percent would vote for Sarkozy and 21 percent would back
Hollande. Most tallies suggest Sarkozy would need as much as 80
percent of Le Pen's vote to win the run-off.
If he loses again in the second round, Sarkozy will be the
first president voted out of office in more than 30 years.
Piling more pressure on him, jobless claims rose for the
11th month running in March to hit their highest level since
September 1999.
Foreign commentators have criticised the presidential
contenders for focusing too heavily on secondary domestic issues
and not addressing issues like labour market flexibility.
Financial markets are fretting anew about the risk that
anaemic economic growth will derail deficit-cutting targets in
the No. 2 euro zone economy, which has promised to bring down
its budget shortfall to 3 percent of output in 2013.
Inside France, media debate remained centred on the new
far-right pull of the election race. On Thursday Sarkozy
proposed changing the law to protect police who shoot suspects
from criminal charges.
Former prime minister Dominque de Villepin, a bitter foe of
Sarkozy who failed to win the backing to run as an independent
centre-rightist in the election, said the conservatives were
going down a "path of no return". He said the hardline rhetoric
was "a deadly poison that is threatening the right."
"Everything is happening as though there were only National
Front voters in France, as if there were no other issues but
halal meat and legal immigration," Villepin wrote in Le Monde.
REACHING OUT
Even before the first round, Sarkozy was hammering hard on
the need to curb immigration and protect French producers from
cheap competition. On Friday, he lashed back at suggestions that
he was leaning too far to the right and insisted that Le Pen
supporters had legitimate concerns that needed to be addressed.
"Mr. Sarkozy is not supposed to speak to the six and a half
million French people (who voted for Le Pen)... But no one is
going to stop me from speaking to all French people," he said.
Hollande hit back at a campaign rally in the city of
Limoges, accusing Sarkozy of veering dangerously to the right.
"He says the right should not have taboos. However, it's not
a question of taboos, but rather transgression."
The focus on Le Pen voters since Sunday has left Hollande
with the dilemma of how to reach left-wing defectors to the
National Front by voicing understanding of economic gloom while
not taking any position that would offend his core support base.
A BVA poll released on Friday showed Hollande gaining 1.5
percentage points to 54.5 percent of voter intentions for the
second round versus 45.5 percent for Sarkozy. A CSA poll showed
a narrower lead with Hollande at 54 percent, down 2 points from
last week, and Sarkozy at 46 percent.
The Harris Interactive survey found that of those voters who
backed centrist Francois Bayrou in round one, 41 percent would
back Hollande on May 6 and 36 percent would back Sarkozy.
Bayrou, who won 9.1 percent in the first round, has not yet
endorsed either rival. Hollande and Sarkozy have written to him
and Hollande said he saw common ground on education, social
issues and public finances.
Hollande also stands to benefit from the backing of nearly
all those who supported hard leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who won
11 percent in the first-round vote. Melenchon has refused to
campaign with Hollande, however.