* Ex-president Sarkozy recognises defeat
* Fillon takes big lead, Juppe second
* Fillon and Juppe to fight it out in Nov. 27 runoff
* Winner of runoff favourite to win presidency
* Vote sees big turnout
(Adds quotes, poll, details)
By Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 20 French voters defied expectations
on Sunday by throwing ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy out of the
race to be the conservatives' nominee for the presidential
election and propelling his ex-prime minister Francois Fillon to
top spot.
A social conservative with economically liberal ideas,
Fillon will face Alain Juppe, another ex-prime minister, in a
runoff on Nov. 27 which is likely to produce France's next
president in May.
Long trailing his rivals in opinion polls, Fillon goes into
the conservative primaries' run-off with a strong lead, the
backing of defeated candidates including Sarkozy and a fresh
poll that already tips him to win that second round.
"I'm telling all the French, no matter who they voted for,
that change is on its way to lift France up," Fillon, an admirer
of late British prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told
supporters.
"My fellow Frenchmen have told me, everywhere, they want to
break away from a bureaucratic system which saps their energy;
everywhere they told me their desire for authority," said
62-year-old Fillon, who is a rare economic liberal in largely
statist France.
Juppe, a moderate 71-year-old conservative campaigning on an
inclusive, "happy identity" platform, had for months been ahead
in polls for both the primaries and the presidential election.
But he struggled to fire up voters as the election neared
and seems to have suffered from constant attacks by Sarkozy
calling him soft and branding him as being "hostage" to centrist
allies.
Once Fillon, long considered a political has-been, saw his
ratings improve just over a week ago after good performances in
televised debates, Juppe lost some of the "anti-Sarkozy"
tactical vote to him.
Sounding downcast late on Sunday, Juppe told supporters he
would "carry on fighting" and billed himself as the best option
to defeat far-right party leader Marine Le Pen, whom polls
predict will make it to the second round of the presidential
elections.
With the Left very divided and a majority of voters telling
pollsters they are opposed to seeing the far-right National
Front in power, the chosen centre-right nominee is likely to
defeat Le Pen in an expected election run-off next May.
But while polls have consistently shown Juppe would easily
beat Le Pen, there are far fewer surveys on how Fillon would
fare in such a match, in further evidence of how unexpected his
top spot on Sunday was.
Polls have shown that Fillon, who had received backing by
opponents of France's gay marriage laws, is much less popular
than Juppe amid left-wing voters, which could make it harder for
him to get their vote versus Le Pen.
A BVA poll in September did however show him beating Le Pen
with 61 percent of votes compared with 39 percent for Le Pen
were they to fight off in the presidentials' runoff, while Juppe
would score 66 percent vs the far-right leader.
SARKOZY COMEBACK FAILS
Sarkozy, who was president in 2007-2012, was long considered
a safe bet for the second round after campaigning on a hardline
law-and-order platform that sought to tap into concerns over
migration and security.
But that strategy, though popular among grassroots voters of
Les Republicains party, alienated the centrist and leftwing
voters who took part in the primaries and massively backed
Juppe, a Harris Interactive poll showed.
Sarkozy conceded defeat and said he would now back Fillon in
the runoff.
"It's time for me to try a life with more private passions
than public ones," he said.
According to results based on 9,437 polling stations out of
a total 10,229, Fillon was seen garnering 44.2 percent of the
votes, Juppe 28.5 percent and Sarkozy 20.6 percent, with close
to 4 million votes counted.
Fillon is seen winning next Sunday's primaries' runoff with
56 percent of the votes vs 44 percent for Juppe, according to
the OpinionWay poll carried out amid 3,095 voters who took part
in the first round of the primaries this Sunday.
The ruling Socialists and their allies are holding their own
primaries in January. Socialist President Francois Hollande, who
is deeply unpopular, has yet to announce whether he himself will
stand again.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough, Andrew Callus, Marine
Pennetier, Sophie Louet and Simon Carraud; Writing by Ingrid
Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Sandra Maler)