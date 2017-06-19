By Richard Lough
PARIS, June 19 President Emmanuel Macron's
government on Monday promised to renew politics in France as
final official results showed he had won the commanding
parliamentary majority he wanted to push through his
far-reaching pro-growth reforms.
Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party and its
centre-right Modem ally won 350 seats out of 577 in the lower
house, the results showed after a vote that saw a record low
turnout for a parliamentary poll in the postwar Fifth Republic.
Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said the high
abstention rate -- more than 50 percent of voters stayed at home
-- was a failure for the political class and highlighted the
need to change politics in France.
"The real victory wasn't last night, it will be in five
years time when we have really changed things," Castaner told
RTL radio.
Though lower than forecast by pollsters in the run-up to the
vote, Macron's majority swept aside France's main traditional
parties, humiliating the Socialist and conservative The
Republicans party that alternated in power for decades.
"Victory for the Centre" read the headline of the
left-leaning Liberation newspaper. Financial paper Les Echos'
banner read "The Successful Gamble".
Castaner said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and his
government would resign later in the day and a new cabinet
formed in the coming days. He said he believed Philippe would be
reappointed premier.
Sunday's high abstention rate underlines that Macron will
have to tread carefully with reforms in a country with muscular
trade unions and a history of street protests that have forced
many a past government to dilute new legislation.
Macron's twin victories in last month's presidential
election and in Sunday's parliamentary vote marks the routing of
the old political class.
Macron, France's youngest leader since Napoleon who had
never before held elected office, seized on the growing
resentment towards a political elite perceived as out of touch,
and on public frustration at its failure to create jobs and spur
stronger growth, to win the presidency.
His year-old party then filled the political space created
by the disarray within the Socialist Party and the Republicans,
with Sunday night capping a sequence of events that a year ago
looked improbable.
"The collapse of the Socialist Party is beyond doubt. The
president of the Republic has all the powers," Jean-Christophe
Cambadelis said late on Sunday after announcing he would step
down as Socialist Party chief.
The election saw a record number of women voted into
parliament, due largely to Macron's decision to field a
gender-balanced candidate list.
