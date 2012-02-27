* Sarkozy vows investment in Florange steel plant
* Socialists propose bill to keep such sites open
* Industrial decline central battle of presidential vote
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Feb 27 President Nicolas Sarkozy
kept up the role of defender of French industry on Monday,
promising state investment in an idled ArcelorMittal
plant as opposition Socialists rushed out rival plans to keep
such plants open.
With industrial decline a major election issue, the Florange
plant in northeastern France has become a battleground for the
April-May ballot as both Sarkozy and Socialist Francois
Hollande, who is leading polls, vow to save it.
Florange's blast furnaces, the last functioning in France's
former steelmaking heartland along the German border, have stood
idle for lack of orders since the second half of 2011. Workers
fear they may never be fired up again.
Sarkozy, who launched his bid for a second term as president
in mid-February, urged ArcelorMittal to make investments so the
furnaces could be started up again in the second half of the
year when the economy would be stronger.
He said the state could help finance investments needed to
get the plant functioning again - on top of the 150 million
euros ($202 million) it has already said it would invest if the
European Commission chooses the site for a partially EU-financed
carbon-capture pilot programme.
"France will not abandon its steel industry," Sarkozy told
RTL radio. "If the state has to invest through the FSI
(strategic investment fund), then we are ready to do it."
Hollande told cheering workers during a visit to Florange on
Friday that he would introduce a law to force companies to sell
unused factories to buyers who would keep them in operation.
Losing no time, he proposed a bill to that effect on Monday.
"This law would force a company planning to close an
industrial site within the group to consider any acquisition
proposals that are put to it," Socialist Party spokesman Benoit
Hamon said.
Sarkozy said it made no sense to force companies to sell
facilities that would only end up in the same predicament six
months later in the hands of another firm.
The Socialist proposal has next to no chance of passing in
the lower house of parliament, where Sarkozy's conservative UMP
has a majority. However, the party could revive the bill were
Hollande to win the presidential election, whether or not the
left also wins legislative elections in June.
Hollande leads Sarkozy by between 1 and 6 points in polls
for the April 22 first round, and by 12 points for a May 6
run-off.
The demise of plants like Florange has left France one of
the least industrialised of some 40 advanced economies tracked
by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
France has lost 355,000 jobs in industry over the five years
that Sarkozy has been in office, a fact Hollande rarely misses
an opportunity to point out.