PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister
Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled
presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to
the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
Juppe tweeted minutes after Fillon told France 2 television
that he would not withdraw his candidacy and that a future Juppe
candidacy did not correspond to what voters had wanted when he
defeated him in November's party primaries.
"If they had wanted Alain Juppe's project, then they would
have voted for Alain Juppe in that election," Fillon said.
