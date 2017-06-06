PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron
will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws
by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document
handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime
minister on Tuesday.
Macron said during the presidential election campaign that
he intended to use executive decrees to overhaul the labour code
in a country where the cost of hiring and firing is seen as a
deterrent to investors, and where unemployment is near
double-digits.
Macron's La Republique En Marche party is on course to win a
landslide majority in this month's legislative elections,
opinion polls show.
His ability to reform France's regulation-laden economy will
be closely watched by European Union partners, in particular
Germany.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough)