Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Saint-Pierre as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 12, 2017.... REUTERS/Laurent Capmas

PARIS A group of French conservative lawmakers on Tuesday backed down on demanding a crisis meeting to discuss the fate of their presidential candidate Francois Fillon, a parliamentary source said.

Some 40 lawmakers, led by Georges Fenech, had earlier written to Fillon requesting a meeting to discuss the "major crisis" amid ongoing allegations of fake work by his wife.

The source said Fenech, a supporter of former president Nicolas Sarkozy, had now decided to not make the request during a meeting between Fillon and The Republicans' lawmakers on Tuesday. The source did not say why Fenech had backed down.

