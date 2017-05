Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, speaks with journalists at Hotel National in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LILLE The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, saying it would be replaced by a "Europe of the people."

"The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore," Le Pen said to loud applaud.

"We will change for another Europe, the European idea harmed by the federalists will re-energise itself, re-invigorate itself in the Europe of the people and of ... the nations."

