* Le Pen aide threatens to quit party if euro line changed
* Macron comfortably beat Le Pen in presidential election
* Some in party say euro policy to blame for defeat
(Adds Le Pen deputy, FN Youths chief)
PARIS, May 11 A row heated up on Thursday in
France's National Front (FN) over the euro, with leader Marine
Le Pen's top aide threatening to resign if the party dropped its
policy of ditching the European currency after her defeat in the
presidential election.
Le Pen's heavy defeat on Sunday by centrist Emmanuel Macron
has prompted soul-searching within the far-right FN with some
blaming her commitment to quitting the euro zone for the
outcome.
While a large majority of FN supporters back a return to the
French franc, opinion polls indicate three-quarters of French
voters want to keep the euro, including many older voters who
fear their euro-denominated pensions could be devalued.
Echoing this view, a FN-affiliated lawmaker said Le Pen
needed to learn the lessons from Sunday's defeat and accept that
the party should drop its hostility to the euro.
"For us, the question of the euro is over. The people held
their referendum last Sunday. Marine must listen to that
message," Gilbert Collard, part of her inner circle, was quoted
as saying in Le Parisien newspaper.
But Le Pen's number two and the party's vice-president,
Florian Philippot, replying to an RMC radio journalist, declared
he would quit the party if it abandoned its euro strategy.
"I am not here to hang on to a job at all cost and to defend
the opposite of my deepest convictions. I will always fight for
the independence of my country," he said.
'MONETARY SOVEREIGNTY'
Referring to the intense debate within the party over its
line on the euro, he added: "I don't mind the question being
raised. But I think we lose a lot of credibility. Those who
think we gain from this are making a mistake."
The head of the FN Youths, Gaetan Dussausaye, told Reuters
he saw no reason to challenge the FN's stance on the euro.
"Without monetary sovereignty we cannot boost our
competitiveness," he said. "There's no reason to change our
views on this."
The European Union was the second most important issue for
voters on Sunday, according to a Harris Interactive poll, just
behind jobs and ahead of security, migration, taxes and other
themes.
The election offered a stark choice between Le Pen's
eurosceptic plans and those of Macron who wishes to deepen EU
integration.
Macron's victory over Le Pen, by 66 percent to 34, was more
comfortable than surveys had predicted and has triggered the
rare public display of disagreement among FN officials and
allies over campaign policies.
Any policy adjustments will come as the party gears up for
the parliamentary election in June.
After conceding defeat on Sunday, Le Pen said she would
overhaul the party, without revealing what that would mean for
policy.
Le Pen, during the last days of election campaigning,
softened her stance to say that scrapping the euro was not a
precondition of her economic policies and could take some time.
Her niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen, popular in the party and
one of only four FN lawmakers, said her aunt's change of course
had come too late and failed to convince voters. Marechal-Le Pen
has since said she will not run again in June's election.
Le Pen's estranged father Jean-Marie, founder of the party,
said on RTL radio last Sunday that his daughter's euro stance
was largely to blame for her defeat.
