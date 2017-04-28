PARIS, April 28 The commemoration ceremony for
the policeman killed by an attacker in Paris last week "exalted"
the concept of gay marriage, presidential candidate Marine Le
Pen's father said on Friday, courting controversy for his
daughter's campaign.
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party founder from whom his daughter
has sought to distance herself given his controversial views on
some subjects, criticised a speech made at the ceremony by the
dead policeman's partner earlier this week.
"The long speech he made in some way institutionalised
homosexual marriage, exalted it in a public way, and that
shocked me," Le Pen said in an interview on his web site.
Marine Le Pen is the underdog in the coming run-off vote for
the presidency against Emmanuel Macron, the centrist candidate.
The legalisation of gay marriage was one of the flagship
actions of outgoing President Francois Hollande's five years in
office, a move that was popular with many people in France but
controversial with a large socially conservative section of
society.
