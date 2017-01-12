PARIS Jan 12 Former Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg was seen as the winner of the first French left-wing
primary television debate among candidates for the Left's
nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published
immediately afterward showed.
The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate
found that 29 percent of people considered Montebourg most
convincing, with former Prime Minister Manuel Valls on 26 pct
and former Education Minister Benoit Hamon third at 20 percent.
Among left-wing supporters, however, Valls came out on top
with 28 percent, with Hamon at 27 percent and Montebourg at 23
percent.
