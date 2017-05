PARIS Nov 20 French conservative primary contender Bruno Le Maire, seen as having come fourth in the contest, threw his weight behind former prime minister Francois Fillon on Sunday.

The former agriculture minister, who had 2.7 percent of the votes in the first round of centre-right primary according to partial results, said he would vote for Fillon in the runoff on Nov.27.