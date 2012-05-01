French lawyer Gilbert Collard (R) shakes hands with Jean-Marie Le Pen's wife Jany (L) as they walk with France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (2ndR) and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen (2ndL) during the National Front's annual May Day rally in... REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told supporters on Tuesday that she would cast a blank vote in a presidential runoff between the mainstream right and left but said she would not advise them on how to vote.

Le Pen, whose surprise 17.9 percent score in an April 22 first-round vote has made her supporters key for Sunday's runoff between Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, said she could back neither of them.

"On Sunday, I will vote blank," she told the National Front's annual "Joan of Arc Day" rally, a nationalistic display of patriotism where she had been expected to make a second-round voting recommendation. "I have made my choice. Each of you will make yours."

(Reporting by John Irish and Gerard Bon; Editing by Catherine Bremer)