PARIS Aug 25 French far-right veteran
Jean-Marie Le Pen said on Thursday his newly-formed party would
field candidates in next year's parliamentary elections, in a
direct challenge to his daughter who excluded him from the
National Front (FN) party he founded.
He said he would not hesitate to field candidates in
constituencies where the FN is running, which would diminish the
chances of any far-right candidate to win seats in France's
lower house of parliament. Parliamentary elections are scheduled
for June next year, after presidential polls in April and May.
Marine Le Pen, who now heads the FN, forced her father out
of the party last year over comments playing down the Nazi
Holocaust. The feud burst into the open after she sought to
soften the anti-immigration party's image to help her quest for
power.
"I will be present for the parliamentary elections, because
the Comites Jeanne movement will field candidates, lots of
candidates," he said on LCI television, referring to his new
political movement bearing the name of national heroine Joan of
Arc.
"I call on all the people who think, as I do, that the line
defended by the National Front is not what it used to be, to
join me," the 88-year old added.
Unlike her maverick father, Marine is not content with
attracting protest votes and targets power. Following a strategy
of "de-demonisation", she has sought to make the FN a mainstream
party and more politically respectable - something her father
regards as a mistake.
Marine's growing popularity has not suffered from her
father's expulsion. But while opinion polls see her topping the
first round of presidential elections in April next year, she is
seen losing a run-off vote whether it be against a centre-right
or a centre-left candidate.
(Reporting by Simon Carraud and Michel Rose; editing by Ralph
Boulton)