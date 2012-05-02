TRIPOLI May 2 A letter saying that Muammar
Gaddafi's government had agreed to fund French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign is fake, the head of Libya's
National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Wednesday.
Sarkozy has said he would sue news website Mediapart for
publishing a document it says proves that Gaddafi's government
sought to finance Sarkozy's run at the presidency when he was
interior minister.
As Sarkozy fights an uphill battle for re-election, his team
is hitting back against the claims in a 2006 letter, allegedly
from Libya's former secret services, that discussed an
"agreement in principle" to pay 50 million euros ($66 million)
for Sarkozy's campaign.
"This is a false letter," NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil
told a news conference.
"After the media reported about this letter, we have seen
this letter, and we checked it and we didn't find any reference
to this letter in Libyan archives." The greeting in the letter
was unusual wording for the previous regime, he added.
In a separate news conference, Libyan government spokesman
Nasser El-Manee said: "We don't have any official information
about money being transferred to support Sarkozy in his election
campaign."
Abdel Jalil also called on France, which led Western backing
for last year's insurgency that toppled Gaddafi with the help of
NATO air strikes, to hand over Gaddafi's former chief of staff
Bashir Saleh.
Sarkozy said on Tuesday Saleh was in France with his family
and that France was ready to hand him over if there was an
international arrest warrant.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by by Taha Zargoun and Ali Shuaib; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)