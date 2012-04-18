* France considered reactor-powered desalination plant
* Sarkozy has said never a question of selling reactor
PARIS, April 18 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
backpedalled from a denial and acknowledged on Wednesday that he
had discussions with Muammar Gaddafi about selling a nuclear
reactor to Libya some four years before Paris helped topple the
late dictator in 2011.
France's readiness to provide a reactor to Gaddafi's Libya
has become a hot issue ahead of the election, eclipsing
Sarkozy's key role in helping drive the dictator from power last
year, which he frequently portrays as one of his achievements.
Trailing in opinion polls four days from the first round of
a presidential election, Sarkozy had said on Tuesday there was
"never any question" of selling a reactor, denying an allegation
from the former head of French nuclear group Areva.
Labelling the accusation on Wednesday as "grotesque,"
Sarkozy said only a seawater desalination plant had been under
consideration in 2007, although he conceded that it would have
required a reactor to meet its power needs.
"This project remained at the stage of a project because
several months later Gaddafi descended into a folly of
destruction," Sarkozy said in an interview with BFM TV.
"There was never the shadow of a possibility of it being
made a reality."
However, Libya's popular uprising began much later, not
until early 2011, and in the meantime Gaddafi made a state visit
to Paris in December 2007 during which France agreed to help
Libya build a desalination plant powered by a nuclear reactor,
according to remarks by Sarkozy at the time.
"Could current or past Libya have the right to a seawater
desalination plant with French technology to run the turbines?
The answer is yes," Sarkozy said.
"It was in line with all international rules, there was
never any mystery."
Gaddafi was overthrown in August last year and was killed by
rebels after his capture following two months on the run.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Michael Roddy)