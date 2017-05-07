PARIS May 7 A press room and the courtyard of
the Louvre Museum where French presidential candidate and
favourite Emmanuel Macron was expected to speak on Sunday was
evacuated for security checks after a suspicious luggage item
was found, police and a campaign official said.
"Following the detection of a suspicious bag, the 300
journalists (who were processing their accreditation), were
asked to leave the area for security reasons and taken to a
different area," said an official from Macron's campaign.
Paris police said the precautionary measure was taken to
carry out security checks.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate
Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)