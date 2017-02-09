PARIS Feb 9 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in French territorial waters.

Independent centrist Macron, favourite to win a tight race for the presidency in May according to opinion polls, also said he would launch a tender for 26,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity at beginning of his term.

He also said he would stick to the current government's commitment to reduce the share of nuclear in the energy mix to 50 percent by 2025.

Nuclear accounts for 67 percent of France's power generation. Coal accounts for just 1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)