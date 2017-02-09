PARIS Feb 9 French presidential candidate
Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would close all coal power
plants in France by 2022 and ban oil and gas exploration in
French territorial waters.
Independent centrist Macron, favourite to win a tight race
for the presidency in May according to opinion polls, also said
he would launch a tender for 26,000 megawatts of renewable
energy capacity at beginning of his term.
He also said he would stick to the current government's
commitment to reduce the share of nuclear in the energy mix to
50 percent by 2025.
Nuclear accounts for 67 percent of France's power
generation. Coal accounts for just 1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)