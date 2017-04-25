Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he was not taking victory in France's presidential election for granted and would fight to defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

"Nothing is won. My battle is to defeat Marine Le Pen," Macron told reporters after visiting a hospital west of Paris.

Macron, who has come under fire for acting as if victory next month was a given, was responding after a warning by President Francois Hollande that Le Pen's advance into the May 7 run-off was not being taken seriously enough.

