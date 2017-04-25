PARIS Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he was not taking victory in France's presidential election for granted and would fight to defeat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
"Nothing is won. My battle is to defeat Marine Le Pen," Macron told reporters after visiting a hospital west of Paris.
Macron, who has come under fire for acting as if victory next month was a given, was responding after a warning by President Francois Hollande that Le Pen's advance into the May 7 run-off was not being taken seriously enough.
