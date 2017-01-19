(Adds details, quotes)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Jan 19 Independent presidential candidate
Emmanuel Macron threw down a direct challenge to France's
existing political parties on Thursday by announcing he would
field candidates in all constituencies in June's parliamentary
elections.
Macron, a centrist whose rise in opinion polls is worrying
leftwing and rightwing candidates in the presidential race,
launched a call for applications online for all those who would
like to run as a lawmaker under the colours of his young party.
Elections to the lower house of parliament will come hard on
the heels of the April and May presidential election and will be
key to ensuring the next government has a majority to implement
reforms in the euro zone's second-largest economy.
The 39-year old ex-economy minister, who launched his "En
Marche!" or "Onwards!" party last April, said he would field
candidates in all 577 constituencies and refuse pre-vote
alliances.
"I want to be very clear, there will be no deal with any
political party whatsoever," he said at a news conference,
adding that he wanted to "break free from the backroom deals
which have only served to block our country".
Macron is drawing huge crowds to rallies around the country
and opinion polls show he could be breathing down the neck of
the election's front-runners, conservative ex-prime minister
Francois Fillon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Macron said he would welcome applications from members of
all mainstream parties, excluding Le Pen's anti-immigrant and
anti-Europe National Front. But at least half the candidates
would have to be fresh new faces from civil society with no
political affiliation.
The former investment banker is also trying to address talk
among some investors that should he win the presidency, he could
not count on a parliamentary majority and would be forced into a
so-called "cohabition" with a hostile parliament.
"The powers of the French president are extremely limited if
her/his political party loses the parliamentary election," said
J.P.Morgan analyst Raphael Brun-Aguerre in a note before
Thursday's news conference.
"It may be possible for Macron to pick up government members
from various parties and propose an agenda that would be backed
by a cross-party majority in the parliament. This outcome would
nonetheless be hard to achieve," he wrote.
There are no surveys yet for what might happen in the
parliamentary elections in June.
Macron, who served in a government of Socialist President
Francois Hollande, is well ahead of the Socialists in opinion
polls for the presidential ballot, giving rise to speculation
that he may win sizeable backing from Socialist lawmakers.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing
by Richard Balmforth and Catherine Evans)